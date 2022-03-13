Kourtney Kardashian poses in a thong with buns out while Travis Barker shows his love during beach trip 

Kourtney Kardashian posts new thong pictures to Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Sun’s out, buns out for Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality TV star posted new pictures to her Instagram with her famous butt in full view. Kourtney comes from a family of famous butts, but she is the eldest Kardashian sister.

She also included a video of her and Travis Barker frolicking on the beach together. Kourtney continued to wear baggy clothing and hide her tummy as pregnancy speculation continues. She and Travis want to have kids together and are actively trying.

Kourtney Kardashian shows her famous butt in new thong pictures

Kourtney Kardashian posted new pictures and videos to her Instagram picture with her fiance Travis Barker. Kourtney left a simple drop of water emoji as the caption.

The first picture was simply Kourtney Kardashian’s butt in a thong on the beach.

Travis caresses Kourtney in the second video as they kiss on the beach. Kourtney’s butt is the center of the frame as the two hold hands and run into the water.

Kourtney wears a baggy black sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers for the next photo. She holds a bottle of water in her hand, sunglasses, and holds a phone to her ear.

The final picture is a beautiful orange sunset across the ocean at Laguna Beach.

She tagged Laguna Beach as the location for the sultry shots.

One fan made a joke, writing, “Didn’t your sis tell you to work? Whatcha doing at the beach,” a reference to Kim Kardashian, who recently made headlines by telling women to get back to work.

Ever the romantic, fiance Travis Barker showed love, writing, “Oh how I love thee.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s loving relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first got together at the beginning of 2021 and have had a whirlwind romance ever since. The two were engaged in October, as the Blink 182 drummer proposed to her at a California mansion. Luckily for fans, the entire engagement will be on Kourtney’s new Hulu show called The Kardashians.

The Kardashians will feature the KarJenner sisters as they continue to navigate life after the cancellation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 20 seasons.

Kim reveals that fans can expect a different perspective in the new show, where she and her sisters have editing rights. She says, “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.