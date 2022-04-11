Kourtney Kardashian on Travis Barker relationship: ‘I made the first move’

Kourtney Kardashian talks relationship with Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian just shared some juicy details about her romance with fiance Travis Barker, and The Kardashians star confessed to making the first move.

Kourtney revealed that she kissed the Blink-182 drummer during a movie night after growing impatient while waiting for him to make a move. The couple has been hot and heavy ever since and is now getting ready to walk down the aisle following their 2021 engagement.

Last week the pair caused a firestorm online with reports that they had tied the knot in Las Vegas, but it wasn’t legal.

However, as we await the official wedding, Kourtney took back to where it all began.

Kourtney Kardashian confesses to making the first move with Travis Barker

Kourtney opened up about how her relationship with Travis Barker started in the premiere episode of The Kardashians. Viewers will see it all play out in a matter of days.

Hollywood Life recounted Kourtney’s story about how their friendship turned into romance.

“We would almost like play house because we would do things together with our kids,” revealed Kourtney. “We would go to museums and go to church. Last year, during the pandemic we were texting so I just put it out there, like, flirtatious conversation.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “Finally, I think once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie. And the whole movie he didn’t make a move.”

The mom-of-three noted that she was waiting for Travis to make a move but, “He was taking a long time.”

“The movie was over and then we started another movie. And I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this, like, movie marathon.’ So I made the first move,” Kourtney confessed.

Kourtney Kardashian admits that she was ‘always attracted’ to Travis Barker

The Kardashians star also admitted in the first episode that she was attracted to Travis even before their romantic relationship started.

The soon-to-be husband and wife duo have been close friends for a long time, and their houses are only a block away from each other.

“We used to work out together all the time and just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves,” explained Kourtney.

Despite their years-long platonic relationship, the 42-year-old said she has always had an attraction to her now-fiance.

“I was definitely always attracted to Travis,” admitted Kourtney. “I just think it was the right time in my life. I had taken, like, a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said you have to hook up with Travis,” Kourtney revealed.

When the “right time” finally came, they “fell in love” and now it won’t be long before the couple makes it officially and finally becomes man and wife.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.