Kourtney Kardashian was always known on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as being a bit more serious and more negative than her sisters; at least, that is how she was portrayed after editing.

However, the reality star appears happier than ever now after ditching Scott Disick, creating a new vitamin and supplement brand, and changing up her style to a more dark, gothic look.

But that’s not all. The Kardashians star married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and with their new blended family, they appear to be one of the happiest couples on the show.

Kourtney is busier than ever, working on her lifestyle website POOSH and her vitamin brand Lemme, yet she still found time for a collaboration with Travis’ wellness brand Barker Wellness.

Despite her busy career, Kourtney still finds time for her family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney gave her sister Kendall a special birthday shoutout, posting several pictures of them together including throwbacks to their childhood as well as present-day shots.

In one of the birthday shoutouts, Kourtney and Kendall sat next to each other looking intensely at the camera in front of a pink background.

Kourtney kept a slight smile on her face and looked absolutely ravishing in a plunging black crop top that featured a pink dotted pattern.

It had a sweetheart neckline that emphasized her curves and was off the shoulder with sleeves that hung loosely at her forearms.

She paired the crop top with high-waisted, light denim jeans that hugged her waist and emphasized her famous Kardashian curves.

She wore a trio of gold necklaces that had a cross, a small ball, and three letters, “MPR,” which most likely represented her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney had her dark hair parted in the middle and straight as it hung just at the top of her shoulders.

Her makeup featured long eyelashes and dark eyebrows, with a nude, glossy lip.

Kendall went for a sportier look, wearing a blue spandex sports shirt that looked like it would be better suited to a long bike ride.

Her hair was pulled back in a slick bun, and she wore very glossy pink lipstick.

Kourtney collaborated with Travis Barker on his wellness brand Barker Wellness Co.

Kourtney recently collaborated with her husband Travis Barker and his company Barker Wellness to create a few products for Kourtney x Barker Wellness Co.

The products include Body Butter, Body Oil, Calm Magnesium Bath Flakes, and Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes.

Kourtney and Travis are definitely looking to become a power couple within the wellness space.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.