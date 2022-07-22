Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in see-through fishnet skirt for ‘witchy’ photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her newly evolved style since marrying Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian showed some skin in a crazy-looking outfit on Friday as she shared behind-the-scenes shots from a photoshoot that we’ll hopefully see soon.

The Kardashians star shared videos in which she looked quite unique, with dark makeup and a different hairstyle from the norm.

Kourtney showed off her face to the camera, as she was seen wearing blunt bangs and a long, low ponytail; it’s unclear if it was extensions or a wig.

She paired the look with very dark makeup, including a smokey eye and false eyelashes, as well as a very dark red lip.

Kourtney wore a beige, strapless bra or crop top, and a necklace with a chain in the back and little plastic figures on the front.

Kourtney changed into a different outfit as she held the camera above her while walking, showing off her look.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a fishnet maxi skirt, showing off her newly evolved style

She wore a white t-shirt with a spray-painted tie on it, and a bedazzled crown with see-through, mesh, black long sleeves underneath that covered up her hands as well.

She accessorized with silver necklaces, including a dog tag, and a silver chain belt going around her waist.

On the bottom, she wore a very see-through, fishnet maxi skirt, with pink pointed heels, showing off her new, unique style.

The POOSH founder has clearly taken inspiration from her new husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as she has started dressing exactly like him.

Kourtney recently shared photos from her Bustle photoshoot

Last week, Kourtney shared behind-the-scenes shots from a March cover shoot she had done with Bustle, in which she showed off some of the new style she has acquired.

While the first picture showed Kourtney in a simple, cream-colored gown that emphasized her cleavage with slicked back hair, her other outfit was much more daring and risque.

The second photo showed Kourtney in a black tank top that pushed up her cleavage and a black miniskirt with a garter belt and fishnet stockings. Her hair looked wet and curly, and her lips had dark eyeliner to go along with the edgy look.

Kourtney and Travis married in Italy recently

Kourtney married Travis Barker in a luxurious wedding in Portofino, Italy that featured lots of black and red roses and several Virgin Mary’s.

Kourtney wore white, but she put a unique spin on the traditional wedding dress by making it short, and a corset style. She wore an exceptionally long veil that featured the Virgin Mary sewn into it.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Travis claimed he was “fine with just being single” the rest of his life before meeting Kourtney. But, she has made his life better, with the drummer saying, “My kids are healthy. I love my career. I found the love of my life. She’s cured me. It feels like I’m living again.”