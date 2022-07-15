Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in plunging dress, fishnet stockings

Kourtney Kardashian showed her assets in a plunging dress and racy fishnet stockings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian usually leaves the revealing outfits to her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, but she recently showed behind-the-scenes photos from her shoot with Bustle in which she showed off her figure.

The Kardashians star donned a racy ensemble in the form of a cream silk gown that was long with spaghetti straps and featured an extremely low-cut neckline.

Her ample assets were on display as she squeezed them together and gave the camera an intense gaze, posting the pics to Instagram.

Kourtney’s hair was cut short above her shoulders and was parted in the middle and slicked back, giving off a modern appeal.

Her makeup was dark, with smokey eyes and dark lip liner on top of a light pink lip, a look that was very trendy in the early 90s.

The reality star kneeled down and put her hands on her knees, showing off multiple rings, a chunky silver bracelet, and a necklace made from black string.

Two Doberman dogs were on either side of her, giving off a tough yet elegant energy.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a racy garter belt with fishnet stockings for the photoshoot

Another picture in the carousel showed Kourtney in an even racier outfit that showed a lot more skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The POOSH founder wore a black tank-top with straps on the top and sides that was low-cut and pushed her breasts up in a noticeable fashion.

The ensemble included a black lace skirt with garter belts, fishnet stockings, and black platform heels. She wore her makeup the same, but her hair was styled wet and curly rather than slicked back.

She was shown facing the camera and later squatting down with an oversized black blazer covering her famous butt.

Kourtney captioned the photos, “bts @bustle.”

Kourtney was interviewed by Bustle in March

The photoshoot was for a Bustle cover story in March, in which Kourtney wore a black corset dress and a chunky silver necklace.

In the interview, Kourtney reflected on the toxic environment she found herself in while filming her previous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (the family now has a new show on Hulu called The Kardashians.)

Kourtney claimed it was hard when the producers would always show her looking unhappy, telling the publication, “Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me. I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.”

She continued, “I felt like I was being almost a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.'”

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.