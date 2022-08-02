Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in leopard print swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a leopard print bathing suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sensational curves on Monday in a bathing suit that left little to the imagination as she once again shared an advertisement for an article on her website POOSH.

The Kardashians star stood in a leopard print one-piece bathing suit that featured a cinched-in waist with a belt and spaghetti straps.

The suit was low-cut, showed off her ample assets, and cut high below to show off her curvy hips.

Kourtney looked incredibly toned and bronzed as if she had been spending her days lounging by the pool and soaking up the sun this summer.

Her hair was wet and slicked back as she pushed it back with her arms above her head and closed her eyes, looking every inch the reality star bombshell.

Kourtney was advertising an article for POOSH called ‘At-Home Workouts for Pilates Arms,’ which featured a picture of Hailey Bieber at the top wearing a black crop top and green trousers as she turned around and showed off her arms and back.

Kourtney Kardashian asked followers if she should cut her hair or not

The article included various arm workouts for several different scenarios, including multi-tasking workouts and 5-minute exercises.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney has been wanting to change up her look, asking her Instagram followers if she should cut her hair again or not.

She posted a photo of herself with a very short bob, writing in the caption, “do I cut my hair again or do I grow it? (the day i cut it).”

In the shot, Kourtney took a selfie with her new short do’ with a full face of makeup and a black tank top with a gold design. It looked as if she was standing backstage during a photoshoot.

The reality star always had long hair, though she cut it in October 2021, not long after she started dating her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Her new short haircut officially sealed the deal, helping her achieve the rockstar girlfriend look she was most likely hoping for.

Kourtney Kardashian stirred up rumors of a possible pregnancy

Kourtney’s recent Instagram post, in which she showed off her killer legs, set the rumor mill into overdrive, with the assumption being that she is pregnant due to her outfit.

The reality star wore an oversized plaid and black blazer, which covered up everything on top and easily drew attention to her legs, which were clad in a pair of strappy, silver heels.

She captioned the photo, “It’s giving boss lady with business venture coming soon 👀💭💬👩🏻‍🔬✨🤓🔎🥂.”