Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in dominatrix-style outfit

Kourtney Kardashian has changed her style quite a bit since marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She’s added more black, leather, studs, and fishnet stockings, and when she wants to get fancy, she appears to be drawing inspiration from dominatrix-style outfits.

The Kardashians star posted a picture from a fan account of what was presumably a photoshoot.

Kourtney was seen in a black leather bra, with metal holes on the straps, which also went down in crosses toward her stomach. On top, she wore a long, black trenchcoat cinched at the waist with a belt.

She showed some leg as she stuck one out, her thigh looking incredibly toned as she stood over a lit-up V, and her hair was slicked back into a bun with one strand blowing over her forehead.

Her makeup matched her dark outfit, with black eyeshadow and eyeliner covering her eyes as she gazed intensely at the camera.

The POOSH founder was all about the dark dominatrix style in the Instagram Story, which was probably a photo that sent her husband Travis wild.

Kourtney Kardashian posted pictures from her Bustle photoshoot in March

In a similar look, Kourtney posted behind-the-scenes shots from a Bustle March cover photoshoot, wearing racy outfits.

In the first picture in the Instagram carousel, Kourtney donned an extremely low-cut, cream-colored gown with spaghetti straps. She wore her hair slicked back and a chunky silver bracelet and statement necklace.

Two Doberman dogs joined her, giving the whole photoshoot an edgy vibe.

In the following photos, she wore a black tank top with straps that fell down her shoulders, paired with a black skirt, garter belts, fishnet stockings, and black platform heels.

Her hair looked wet and curly, and her makeup featured a darkly lined lip, a throwback to the 90s.

Kourtney and husband Travis enjoyed a romantic weekend together.

Kourtney and her husband Travis are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and it’s clear from her Instagram posts that they are spending their weekends enjoying each other’s company.

In the first photo in the carousel full of romantic images, the pair walked along the street as the sun set. Travis wore a simple white t-shirt with black jeans, while Kourtney looked to be once again inspired by her husband’s style, donning an all-black ensemble.

Kourtney also shared photos from the beach, with a table full of red roses, chocolate, and framed pictures from their engagement. There was also a bed full of rose petals and a picture of their shoes together at the beach.

She captioned the photos, which received over 540k likes, including from her sister Khloe Kardashian “once upon a weekend.”

Clearly, Travis and Kourtney are still as in love as ever and enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship.