Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in bra, takes romantic walk with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian posted a racy selfie in a carousel of photos from her Fourth of July holiday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kourtney Kardashian showed fans her husband Travis Barker is doing much better after his recent hospitalization for pancreatitis.

Kourtney posted a photo dump to Instagram in which she shared multiple photos from their Fourth of July holiday, including a sultry snap of the reality star posing in front of her mirror in a bra.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a selfie in a bra along with photos from her Fourth of July holiday

Kourtney posted a carousel, with the first photo being a selfie in which she pursed her lips, and wore her trademark all-black outfit; a black, graphic t-shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

A second photo showed Kourtney relaxing in a chair wearing no pants and a beige sweater as a stylist did her hair.

Kourtney and Travis took a romantic stroll together

In the next photo, Kourtney showed Travis is doing much better, as the pair were seen walking on a dirt path, enjoying some romantic time together. Travis wore a black hoodie with circles on it, black jeans, black converse, and a black beanie.

Kourtney wore very loose, oversized denim jeans, a black hoodie with converse, and a pair of sunglasses on her head. The pair looked deep in conversation as they held hands and enjoyed their stroll.

Kourtney showed a picture of her orange, vintage car, and another selfie that showed the outfit from the first photo as she stood up and put her famous Kardashian butt on display.

Another photo showed a Blink 182 drawing, presumably from one of Kourtney’s children, and the next photo showed Kourtney in the racy black bra that looked see-through and showed some major underboob.

The POOSH founder pursed her lips in front of the mirror as she held up a box of Ritz crackers to her face.

The last few photos showed white roses sent to Travis by Kourtney’s family, a video of Kourtney in her orange car, and a long quote about energy.

The post was simply captioned with a number of emojis, and received over 905k likes, including from Emily In Paris star Camille Razat.

Travis was recently hospitalized for severe pancreatitis

Travis was recently hospitalized for severe pancreatitis, and released from the hospital over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Kourtney never left her new husband’s side as he fought the condition, which he revealed was due to an endoscopy.

Kourtney released a statement on Instagram at the time saying, “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

She added, “I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”