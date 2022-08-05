Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in black thong bikini

Kourtney Kardashian donned a barely-there thong bikini from Good American. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kourtney Kardashian sent temperatures soaring as she enjoyed some sun on the edge of a pool, and sipped on a beverage.

The Kardashians star sat by the pool drinking out of a POOSH cup with a straw as she looked at the camera with a flirty look on her face.

She wore a black bikini top and a matching black thong with the strings pulled up high, paired with a pair of black sunglasses that she had slid down her nose.

Her hair was pulled back into a half ponytail and she wore no jewelry, most likely so she could take a refreshing dip in the pool.

The racy bathing suit was from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American, which features all types of clothes and swimsuits.

Kourtney had re-posted the Good American Instagram Story to her own page, obviously wanting to show off her trim figure and advertise for her sister at the same time.

Kourtney Kardashian has previously worn a Good American bikini

It wasn’t the first time Kourtney has worn a Good American swimsuit, having donned a dark green string bikini from the brand on July 20.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She wore it with black sunglasses and a silk scarf on her head, looking like an actress straight out of old Hollywood.

Kourtney talked about the difficulty she faced while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kourtney was interviewed by Bustle in March and talked extensively about the difficulty she went through while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The eldest Kardashian sister was always known for her snarky attitude and didn’t smile often on the show, something she said was not her true self.

Rumors had circulated that she would be leaving the show. However, it ended in June 2021, and the family took off a year from filming before their show, The Kardashians, premiered on Hulu.

Kourtney told the publication she became extremely sensitive by the time the show was ending and had a lot of feelings compared to what she had previously been known for.

She said, “It made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite.’ But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a b***h anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.’”

“I would just start crying all the time,” she added.

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding planning will be shown on season 2 of The Kardashians

It appears that Kourtney is now in a much happier place, with her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker taking place on the new Hulu series.

The run-up and planning of their wedding in Portofino, Italy will be shown on Season 2 of the show.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres September 22 on Hulu.