Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in bikini top for happiness challenge

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her assets in a bikini top for POOSH article. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her figure in what looked like a throwback picture as she sat in a director’s chair, looking like she was backstage at a show.

The Kardashians star was all smiles for what was an advertisement for her POOSH website, an article entitled, “The 100-Day HAPPINESS CHALLENGE.”

Kourtney was seen leaning back in her chair wearing silky white sweatpants and a matching bikini top with a string going across her stomach.

Her cleavage was very noticeable, and the bikini top barely covered her assets. She paired the look with a silver choker necklace and happily smiled with glittery makeup on her face.

Her dark tresses were parted in the middle and super long, giving the impression it was a throwback picture since her hair is cut above her shoulders now.

In the photo posted to Instagram Stories, Kourtney looked off to the side as she bared her very white teeth and played with a strand of hair.

Kourtney Kardashian advertised an article for her POOSH website

Kourtney posted the photo with a link to the happiness article on POOSH, in which day planners were advertised for better self-care and productivity.

Kourtney Kardashian posed in a barely-there bikini top for a POOSH article. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The article states that you are given an assessment to figure out what makes you unhappy in life and how you can change that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Later, you fill out a 100-day journal, and each day you are prompted with “what you’re excited about, your main focus for the day, and your schedule.” At the end of the week, you’ll do a review with a rating for how tired, stressed or happy you felt that week.

The article concludes that the day planner is “essentially like free therapy all in one sacred notebook.”

At the top of the article, a picture of Kourtney could be seen, and she was wearing a racy, black minidress with her lean legs on display. She paired the dress with chunky black ankle boots, and her hair was stick straight in her new style, a bob.

Kourtney showed behind the scenes shots from her photoshoot with Bustle

Earlier in the week, Kourtney posted pictures to Instagram from behind the scenes of her photoshoot with Bustle.

Kourtney was seen in a cream-colored, long gown with spaghetti straps and an extremely low-cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage.

Her hair was slicked back, and 2 Doberman dogs sat on either side of her as she looked intensely at the camera.

A second shot featured a very skimpy outfit in which Kourtney wore a tiny black miniskirt, a matching tank top, and fishnet stockings paired with black platform heels and garter belts.