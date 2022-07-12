Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in bikini and see-through mesh

Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination in a mesh dress and bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination as she showed off her curvy figure in a see-through dress.

The Kardashians star posted an Instagram story in which she wore a nude-colored bikini top giving the illusion she didn’t have one on and dark bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a see-through, mesh dress

On top of that, she wore a mesh, see-through dress that went all the way up her neck and had a slit down the thigh in a pretty racy ensemble.

Her hair was short, and styled stick straight, and she wore dark eye makeup giving her a futuristic look.

Kourtney posted the picture to her Instagram stories to advertise an article for her POOSH website called “PEOPLE WITH GREAT POSTURE Do This 5 Minute Routine Daily.”

Kourtney’s style has evolved since getting together with Travis Barker

The POOSH founder’s style has become quite different from what it used to be, and much of that change could be attributed to her new husband Travis Barker, whom she married in an elaborate ceremony in Portofino, Italy at the beginning of May.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney wears mostly black these days and enjoys pairing her outfits with lots of leather and spikes. On Monday she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram page in which she wore a heavy leather jacket with studs all around it and white patches paired with chunky, black, knee-high boots, and a small black bag.

She wore black sunglasses and threw her hair up in a messy bun. Her husband Travis even commented on the selfie, writing, “You in that jacket.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

And, just a few days before that, she posted an Instagram picture of herself in a dominatrix-looking dress. She wore a black leather dress with long sleeves and a cut-out in the middle of the chest that had a huge opening at the front, giving a racy view of her legs.

Kourtney paired the outfit with very high, black strappy heels and pulled her hair back in a super tight bun with two pieces falling in front of her face. Her makeup was matching the look, and included a dark, smokey eye.

She captioned the photos, “playing dress up in my trailer,” and tagged The Kardashians on Hulu Instagram page.

The Kardashians season 2 trailer just dropped showing Kourtney’s wedding prep

The trailer for the second season of the reality show just dropped, and the drama looks never-ending for the Kardashian family, as always.

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding preparations will be featured on the new season, including wedding dress shopping.

The new season of The Kardashians will stream on September 22 on Hulu.