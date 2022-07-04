Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in barely-there bikini

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her figure in a barely-there bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/keithMayhew/Landmark-Media

Kourtney Kardashian posted a cheeky selfie on Monday, posing in front of her mirror in a bikini that barely covered her body.

The Kardashians’ star wore a colorful purple, dark red, and pink bikini with strings and a tiny piece of material on the bottom. She added a matching top that must have had push-up technology because she was showing off major cleavage.

Kourtney Kardashian struck a pose in a barely-there bikini for her website

Kourtney stood with one leg pointed in front to show off her slender legs and was standing in what is presumed to be her bathroom.

Her hair was kept pretty natural in a messy bun, and she wore a full face of makeup.

Kourtney showed off her tight abs and tiny waist to advertise an article on her POOSH website: “3 exercises to get your abs bikini ready.”

She doesn’t often post bikini pictures to Instagram, unlike her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who frequently share photos of their bodies in barely-there bathing suits and spandex jumpsuits.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney hasn’t posted a picture in a bathing suit since March

Kourtney did post a shot to Instagram back in March of her pert bottom covered in sand in Laguna Beach. The picture was simply her butt close up, and she wore a black, long-sleeved sweater on top with the ocean in the background.

The POOSH founder posted a racy video in the carousel in which her now-husband Travis Barker was seen brushing the sand off her butt, and the pair ran into the ocean, which was probably quite cold.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney wore a black one-piece swimsuit that still had a thong, showing off her famous behind, while Travis opted for a simple pair of black swim trunks.

Kourtney stayed with husband Travis Barker after he was admitted to hospital

The reality star posted another picture to her Instagram Stories in which a giant bouquet of orange roses was seen on her entryway table. It’s presumed the flowers were from Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as she had tagged the pair in the photos.

The flowers were most likely to raise Kourtney’s spirits, as she has been by Travis Barker’s side in the hospital as he battles life-threatening pancreatitis.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Just a couple of days ago, Kourtney posted a statement to her Instagram Stories, explaining the situation and giving good reviews to Travis’ doctors at Cedars Sinai hospital.

She wrote, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

She claimed the doctors were taking “wonderful care” of her and Travis and concluded the statement, saying, “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside me.”