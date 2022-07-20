Kourtney Kardashian leaves little to the imagination, busts out of bikini top

Kourtney Kardashian wore a dark green bikini that showed off her cleavage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian set temperatures soaring on Tuesday as she shared multiple photos from what appeared to be a relaxing weekend with her family.

The Kardashians star spent time lounging by the pool and swimming, and her husband Travis Barker looked to be enjoying some time on his bike.

Kourtney posted a photo dump, with the first picture being a selfie on a raft in the pool, most likely at her house in Calabasas, where two of her neighbors are now Britney Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari.

Kourtney wore a skimpy green string bikini covering her head from the sun with a silk scarf and paired the look with black sunglasses in what looked like old Hollywood glamour.

She lifted her arm over her head and had a serious expression on her face, confident as always.

The mom of 3 stepped off her raft and enjoyed a swim in her pool that was filled with several floatation devices, including a unicorn. It looked like a beautiful day as the sun shined down on the mountainous landscape in the background.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a racy selfie that emphasized her cleavage

Known as one of the healthiest eaters in her family, Kourtney shared a picture of two coffee cups that said ‘Bride’ and ‘Groom’ on them, and they were filled with a green liquid that was possibly Matcha.

The cups were set on top of a white duvet, with Kourtney and her husband Travis most likely enjoying a late morning in bed together.

The next photo in the carousel posted to Instagram showed Travis on his bike, and it must have been hot because the Blink-182 drummer was sans shirt, wearing only a pair of black and white shorts, as well as a baseball hat.

In an extremely racy selfie, Kourtney showed herself all wet after taking a refreshing dip in the pool. She emphasized her cleavage in her dark green string bikini, almost busting out of the suit as she leaned over.

She stared seductively at the camera with her wet hair slicked back and a makeup-free face as she put her hand on her thigh; her wedding ring was obvious.

Kourtney enjoyed a relaxed weekend with her husband, Travis Barker

Other photos from their weekend showed a sandwich, cinnamon rolls, and kids with a hose cleaning a car.

Kourtney and Travis were pictured together on bikes, with the rocker wearing a pair of black trousers with a studded belt and converse. Kourtney wore zebra print sweatpants, an oversized t-shirt with a baseball hat, and sneakers.

They both looked over their shoulders at the camera, with Travis seen giggling and Kourtney giving a serious expression.

Kourtney captioned the images, “🚲🌴🍦🧼😎🍽🥪🫧🌱= desert dream.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is coming in September to Hulu.