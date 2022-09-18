Kourtney Kardashian lays in nude undies for candy photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in nude underwear for Lemme photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a video of herself lying amongst what appeared to be prop candies.

In the video, which Kourtney shared with her 197 million fans via Instagram Stories, she is lying down on top of the props as her team carefully places them around her body.

The mother of two is in full glam makeup and very little else.

Kourtney can be seen wearing a nude-colored bandeau top and high-waisted nude underwear.

Though she isn’t wearing a shirt, her arms are covered in big powder pink ruched sleeves, and she’s wearing silver, over-the-knee boots.

The businesswoman seems quite relaxed as she chats with her team.

Kourtney Kardashian announces new wellness brand

Kourtney’s colorful photoshoot was for her new wellness brand Lemme. She shared the final photos when she announced the details of her new company on Instagram.

Although Kourtney was wearing underwear at the shoot, she appears naked in the post-production photos. The digitally altered photos show Kourtney covered only by a sea of prop candy-colored gummy vitamins.

The new company’s website, lemmelive.com, won’t go live until September 27.

However, Kourtney describes Lemme as “my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life.”

The eldest Kardashian sibling has been working on this brand for five years though its release was a total surprise to her fans.

Kourtney takes her health very seriously. So it was important to her to work with all the right scientists, doctors, and experts when creating Lemme.

Though she has plans to expand her new company, the first release will feature three flavors: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Chill.

Fans praise Kourtney for showing off real curves

As the Poosh founder continued to share behind-the-scenes images from the Lemme photoshoot, fans applauded Kourtney for showing her unaltered figure.

The Kardashians are known for their heavy use of photoshop. Critics have called them out for photoshopping their faces, bodies, and even their children.

But fans noticed that Kourtney seemed to be embracing her natural curves for all to see.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

One person commented, “Real body! So refreshing [fire emoji, [heart-eyes emoji].”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Meanwhile, another commenter said, “Love your Real body! You’re so beautiful [heart-eye emoji].”

Since Kourtney has received so much praise for sharing her unaltered body, maybe her younger sister Kim Kardashian will take notes.