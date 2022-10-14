Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink as she plays on a couch for The Kardashians fun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian got playful in pink during a behind-the-scenes shoot for her reality TV show.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister took to her Instagram to share her latest look and hint at Season 3.

Although Season 2 just started airing a few weeks ago, it looked like Kourtney had her eyes on the future with Season 3 on her mind.

The Poosh founder shared the latest carousel, featuring photos and videos, with her 201 million Instagram followers, many of whom gave her comments and double-taps in return.

Kourtney looked fabulous as she posed on a couch and then rolled down from the top of the furniture while she showed her playful side.

She also showed her fashionable side in a braless and backless pink dress.

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink in a skintight dress.

The first photo showed Kourtney with her mouth ajar as she lounged on a couch with sound and lighting equipment in the background. She placed one hand on the cream-colored couch by her side and the other over her tummy. She stacked her tanned legs gracefully over one another and extended them to reveal high socks with black, yellow, white, and red designs.

The pink dress featured an asymmetrical hem that fell off the couch, adding a beautiful illusion to the shot.

Next, Kourtney was on all fours as she arched her back and smiled. She rolled onto the couch and kicked up her legs before smiling. The producers in the background appeared delighted. A stylist promptly came over to place Kourtney’s hair back in place.

A swipe right showed Kourt in selfie mode as she posed in front of a mirror with bright lights on top. She was in a dressing room with makeup in front of her on the table. She wore rosy cheeks, lip tint, and smoky eyes with a shoulder-length bob.

Kourtney’s turtleneck pink dress featured slight ruching and stretchy material. She turned around to show that the dress was backless, with a large cutout on the rear.

Her caption read, “Rolling into season 3 of The Kardashians in husband’s boxers and socks with my dress…(did you see today’s episode from season 2 though?!)”

She also revealed circular bruises on her back, but before fans sounded the alarm, there was a reason for that.

Kourtney Kardashian’s cupping bruising

Kourtney’s backless dress showed circular bruises, the result of cupping therapy.

Cupping is an ancient alternative treatment where suction cups are placed in areas with inflammation, pain, or other disorders.

A skilled technician pumps ozone out of the cups, effectively drawing out toxins from the body. Cupping is said to improve circulation, digestive issues, and more.

As Kardashian fans know, Kourtney has long been a fan of alternative treatments, so the latest is no surprise.

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.