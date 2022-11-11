Kourtney Kardashian looks awesome in a throwback snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

It was Corey Gamble’s birthday yesterday, and Kourtney Kardashian made sure to give him a sweet shout-out. The reality star posted a gorgeous throwback of the two together, smiling ear to ear.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum posted a Christmas throwback of them enjoying the holiday. She was wearing a beige top that was lined with silver straps. The top featured a small keyhole at the bust that had a black bow over it. It also had a longer beige bow that went down to her knees for an editorial look.

She paired it with relaxed-fit trousers that had a gorgeous red geometric pattern.

To complete the look, she accessorized her outfit with black evening gloves, stud earrings, and open-toe heels.

She styled her hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle that looked amazing on her.

Her makeup was kept simple with neutral eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian made sure Lemme was up to her standards

Of all the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney has always taken holistic living the most seriously. So, once she started her vitamin line, Lemme, she made sure the ingredients were up to par.

She told Elle Magazine that this line was five years in the making. She knew that she wanted to make something she would be comfortable giving to her children, which meant she had to avoid the route of most vitamin companies.

“We used the least amount of sugar possible, plus have a really extensive no list,” Kourtney told the publication. “No dyes, corn syrup, gelatin, or sugar alcohol, ever. But I have to have something sweet after I eat, so I wanted this to be it—delicious but with a purpose.”

The reality star also admits that muscle testing is a part of the vitamin process. Muscle testing is applying pressure to muscles and recording the response and reaction.

Kourtney Kardashian was a stunning bride in Dolce and Gabbana

Kourtney looked fantastic at her wedding to Travis Barker. She went to Milan, where she had a gorgeous fitting with Dolce and Gabbana.

Her wedding gown was a short white minidress. It had spaghetti straps and corset lining throughout the torso. Along the hem, it was covered in lace. Over her, she had on a dramatic veil that had a train that pooled around her. The veil had a lace floral pattern for added drama.

Since it was a fitting, she wore her hair up in a ponytail.