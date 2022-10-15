Kourtney Kardashian wore a daring see-through skirt to support Blink-182. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kourtney Kardashian gave off major edgy vibes on Friday as she got ready to be a wife on tour.

The Kardashians star wore an oversized black hoodie from her husband Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 and was clearly excited for the upcoming world tour of the newly reunited original group.

Kourtney wasn’t all modest, however, wearing a pair of black underwear and a see-through netted maxi-skirt underneath that showed off her sensational Kardashian curves.

She paired the look with a pair of long, clunky, black leather biker boots and was without accessories.

It looked as if Kourtney had spontaneously thrown the outfit on to take some mirror selfies, as she had the hood up over her hair and appeared makeup free for the somewhat cozy look.

Kourtney stuck her tongue out in the first photo and went a little sexier for a close-up shot in which she pulled her sweatshirt to the side to reveal her black underwear.

In the last photo, Kourtney even gave a full-length shot from the back, showing off the very risque ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses on to up the cool factor.

She’s clearly ready to go on tour with her husband Travis, captioning the carousel, “Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤.”

Kourtney Kardashian is excited for the upcoming Blink-182 world tour

Blink-182 recently announced they’ll be going on tour in 2023 and 2024, going all around the world. The show stops include Paris, France, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium.

The original band getting back together will be hugely exciting for 90s babies who danced along to songs like All The Small Things, and What’s My Age Again, while they will have gained some younger fans over the years as well.

Kourtney has been frustrated by pregnancy speculation due to her curvier figure

Kourtney Kardashian has been frustrated by the recent speculation that she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby.

In a behind-the-scenes shot from her Lemme campaign, Kourtney was seen taking a mirror selfie in a nude bra and underwear.

Fans were quick to speculate that she might be pregnant due to her figure looking curvier than it has previously, but she denied that in the comments.

A follower wrote, “Wait a minute, did I miss that she’s pregnant?” in a since-deleted comment.

Kourtney responded, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney brought up the speculation about her recent weight gain, and revealed her husband Travis Barker has made her feel so good about her body.

During a confessional, she said doing eight months of IVF had “definitely taken a toll” on her physically and mentally, and it’s “taken a lot” for her to feel happy and comfortable with where her body is at.

Kourtney sweetly told her stylists as she was getting ready for a Bustle photoshoot, “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better. And now I’m so into it.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.