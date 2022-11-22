News Kourtney Kardashian is a vixen in strapless black leather top

Kourtney Kardashian wore a black leather outfit from Helsa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley Kourtney Kardashian has a much edgier style than she had years ago, which could be due to the fact that she married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple has become known for their love of black, leather, studs, and pretty much anything else you might find at a Hot Topic in the early aughts.

Kourtney recently showed off her new style as she sat on a staircase looking confident as ever while covered in leather, looking incredibly high-fashion.

While her sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian have gotten more involved in luxury fashion, being spotted at events such as Milan Fashion Week and the CFDA Fashion Awards, Kourtney has always preferred a lifestyle that focuses more on wellness.

However, she gave them a run for their money in the all-black ensemble, which featured black leather pants, a black leather strapless top, and a black leather trench coat.

The entire outfit was from former Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk’s new clothing line, Helsa, which features pieces inspired by her Scandinavian roots.

Kourtney paired the chic outfit with black Jimmy Choo leather boots and left her short bob in a stick straight side part.

She leaned back on the stairs, looking casual yet confident as she eyed up the camera.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian supported Travis Barker at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Just three days ago, Kourtney wore a similar outfit as she supported her husband Travis Barker at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

For that look, she wore a pair of silky black trousers with a glittering black blazer tucked in. She went topless underneath the blazer, which featured wide arms at the bottom. She had her hair straight and slightly wet looking as it was slicked back.

She proudly wrote in the caption, “My @gq man of the year (and forever) 🖤.”

Kourtney’s vitamin brand Lemme will launch its Lemme Sleep product very soon

Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement line Lemme has been incredibly successful since it launched at the end of September.

The initial launch was three products: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Chill.

She later added Lemme DeBloat, and the limited edition love elixir Lemme Fall in Love.

Today, Kourtney revealed a future product drop in the form of a supplement to help customers sleep, called Lemme Sleep, naturally.

While Kourtney herself has so far been the one to model and advertise for Lemme, she got some help from her sister Khloe Kardashian for a recent advertisement.

Khloe lay on a bed of silky sheets as a blue light surrounded her in what looked like a fairytale book.

She rocked eye-catching blue and glittering eyeshadow with dark red, matte lipstick.

According to the caption, the product is “Formulated with Magnesium, L-Theanine and Melatonin – Lemme Sleep helps you fall and stay asleep.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.