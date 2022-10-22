Kourtney Kardashian showed off her Halloween style in spandex leopard print pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curvy physique in a quirky Halloween costume as she advertised an article for her website Poosh.

The Kardashians star wore a pair of spandex leopard print pants with a big, blue plastic belt. On top, she added an off-the-shoulder light blue blouse that featured a little pink crab cartoon and held a pair of green sunglasses on the bridge of her nose.

It appeared she was wearing a wig, as she had a short blonde bob, despite being known for her very dark hair.

Kourtney was seen sitting down with her legs crossed as she looked at the camera with her glasses down her nose, showing off bright red lipstick.

On top of the picture, she put a link that said, “Halloween inspo: Costumes and table decor,” and it went to an article on her website Poosh.

The article didn’t feature much writing, but several pictures from Kourtney and her husband Travis’ past Halloween costumes, as well as her table full of red and white roses, skulls, pumpkins, and fake spiders.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a thigh-skimming black skirt and sheer white blouse

Kourtney is a huge fan of Halloween, frequently sharing pictures from her highly decorated house. In a recent post, she was seen in a somewhat Halloween-inspired outfit that featured lots of black, though that tends to be Kourtney’s everyday style as of late.

The Lemme founder wore a shiny black skirt with a black bra and a sheer white shirt on top. She paired the look with knee-high, black leather boots and left out any accessories.

In the background, it was obvious that Kourtney had gotten into the Halloween spirit, as she was standing in front of a table with a black tablecloth and mesh black and white material on top, as well as black ribbons hanging down from the roof.

Kourtney’s short black bob was straight and shiny as she looked intensely at the camera. Her makeup featured black eyeliner, light pink lipstick, and a peachy blush on her cheeks.

Kourtney shared a series of photos from her Halloween-decorated house

Kourtney added more photos to the series, which featured a hilarious second picture of her and Travis in bed wearing black hoodies that had skeletons on the front and both wearing skull masks. Behind the bed, a garland was hung that said, “Until death do us part.”

She also shared a shot of bat-shaped pancakes that she presumably made for her kids, as well as the front of her house that has two huge skeletons at the entrance with red light.

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.