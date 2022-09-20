Kourtney Kardashian, in a wet white shirt, wants everyone to calm down. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian is sending out a message telling people to chill out as she prepares to launch her brand, Lemme.

The reality star lounged back in a blow-up pool, wearing sunglasses, a dark stringy bikini, and a wet white shirt.

Talking to her millions of fans and followers on Instagram, she wrote, “Everyone needs to calm the f**k down [laughing cat emoji].”

However, she did have a serious message for her followers: “But actually, stress is everywhere and why I launched @lemme Chill first. Made with a clinical dose of the most studied Ashwagandha and my favorite botanicals, these yummy gummies reduce stress and calm you down.”

She noted that the gummies go live on 9/27 at lemmelive.com and included a picture of the gummy bottle in the post.

Kourtney grabbed her fans’ attention with her killer body, hoping some would check out her new product when it launches.

This isn’t Kourtney’s first promotional post, as she seems to have themed ads for her products.

Kourtney Kardashian in green jumpsuit for lots of matcha

A few days ago, Kourtney shared another post to hype up her matcha gummies, calling herself “the queen of Matcha.”

For the picture, she’s in a matcha-green jumpsuit and jumping up, a pile of powdered matcha below her.

On the second slide is the campaign image for Lemme Matcha gummies, which are “formulated with Organic Matcha (of course), Vitamin B12, and Coenzyme Q10 to keep you energized for the long run.”

Not only did Kourtney go nude for her first photoshoot, but she shared unedited behind-the-scenes shots with her followers as well.

Kourtney Kardashian shares unedited BTS photos

Over the weekend, Kourtney shared “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot,” which included a few unedited photos of the 43-year-old star.

She opened with a mirror selfie, complete with her matcha latte, and showed a few stylists working around her. She wore purple eye makeup, pink ruffled sleeves, and nude underwear.

Noticeably, Kourtney’s body was unaltered, as fans can see her muscle definition and her natural curves.

Another photo is a slightly closer selfie, highlighting her makeup and the smoothed curl of her hairline. Along with her natural beauty, she also shared some shots of photo editing before a couple more unedited pics.

This set of pictures caused some fans to speculate that she may be pregnant, but she quickly shut down the rumors by telling a commenter that she’s not pregnant but “you’re missing a woman’s body.”

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu.