Kourtney Kardashian in skintight catsuit cracks whip

Kourtney Kardashian may be involved in some controversy involving a fast fashion collaboration, but the eldest Kardashian is cracking the whip in a skintight bodysuit.

Kourtney strutted down a hotel hallway with a whip in one and cat ears on her head.

The mother of Penelope, Mason, and Reign shared an impromptu photoshoot with New York as a geotag. The Kardashians star was in town for a fashion show featuring her designs with fast fashion company Boohoo.

The Poosh founder took some time from attending the shows to pose in a hotel hallway to the delight of her followers.

Kourtney turned off the visible likes function, but many of her 196 million followers likely enjoyed the shoot.

She wore a long-sleeve navy blue catsuit with a zipper from the hips to the neck.

Kourtney’s matching headpiece contained animal ears, holes for her eyes, and a space for her mouth.

She held a whip as a prop and cracked the item in some of the shots.

Kourtney paired the outfit with pointy heel boots and matching gloves.

Kourtney let the photos do the talking opting for a simple cat emoji as the caption.

The shots come as she celebrated the release of her first collaboration with Boohoo this week after being named the Sustainability Ambassador for the brand. Kourtney received a lot of heat for the collab because she has long preached eco-friendly practices. However, she recently revealed that the criticism was expected and that she wanted the feedback.

Kourtney Kardashian addresses Boohoo collaboration controversy

Kourtney Kardashian addressed critics who called her out for partnering with a company that damages the earth with fast fashion-related practices.

In a lengthy caption shared on her Instagram, she revealed that fast fashion was here to stay, and she would do her best to spark conversations about the problems associated with the trend.

Kourtney began, “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

She continued, “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

The controversy could be a topic covered on the new season of The Kardashians, alongside her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.