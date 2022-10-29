Kourtney Kardashian rocked a white tank and silky black shorts for new collab with Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian proved she and Travis Barker are in it for the long haul because more than getting married, nothing screams soulmates like a collaboration, at least in the Kardashian world.

The reality star and her Blink-182 drummer husband collaborated on a line of wellness products for Travis’ Barker Wellness co.

The new collab, aptly titled Kourtney x Barker Wellness, features a collection of nourishing body oil, rejuvenating body butter, and detoxifying magnesium bath flakes, which are all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Kourtney advertised the collab on her own page, going braless in a white tank-top, and tiny black silk shorts as she lay in bed and applied some of the body butter and body oil.

Her hair was in a chic but messy bun with a few flirty strands hanging down the sides of her face.

She kept her makeup quite natural to go with the wellness aesthetic, wearing a bit of mascara and nude lipstick.

She accessorized with a small silver necklace and her wedding ring, though went quite comfortable as if she was about to lay in bed for the afternoon.

Kourtney posted a series of photos in the outfit, with the second photo showing her topless as she held up the body oil, and another close-up shot of the product on her legs.

The last photo showed Kourtney’s thigh as she held on to her toe and set the body oil on top of it. Travis clearly liked what he saw, commenting, “It’s that last pic for me 🥵.”

Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle website, commented, “Kravis-approved ✔️.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In the caption, Kourtney said now that she’s “officially a Barker,” it seemed only right to have some “Kourtney Barker Wellness products.”

She continued, “My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration- and I could not be happier with how the products turned out.”

Kourtney Kardashian has partnered with husband Travis Barker for a wellness collab

In an Instagram ad of their own, Barker Wellness Co. shared pictures, many of them polaroids, of Kourtney as she held on to some of the products.

One such picture showed her topless once again as she held the body oil, while another showed her in a white t-shirt, white boxer shorts, and thick white socks.

Further shots showed Kourtney naked in the bathtub as she lounged with wet hair and enjoyed the Magnesium Bath Flakes.

Kourtney recently released her new Lemme product called Lemme Fall in Love

Kourtney and Travis are well and truly moving into the wellness space as a team, with Kourtney dropping the latest launch from her vitamin and supplement brand Lemme. The new product is called Lemme Fall in Love and contains flower elixir.

Kourtney advertised the product in a skimpy satin nightgown as she kissed her husband Travis, who was shirtless and displayed his array of tattoos.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.