Kourtney Kardashian showed off a sheer black blouse with her husband Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination in a sheer black blouse for a loved-up picture with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The pair looked cozy together as they appeared to be out for a meal, with Kourtney making a kissing face at the camera.

She wore black sunglasses to show her new edgy style, and her dark bob was flicked to one side in an effortless way.

Kourtney put her hands together, displaying her wedding ring as Travis cuddled up to her side, though he failed to raise a smile.

The drummer looked intensely at the camera, with his array of tattoos on display and a spiky metal necklace for an accessory.

The pair looked effortlessly cool for their social media moment, though decidedly more introverted than their usual heavy PDA.

Pic credit: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian showed her husband Travis Barker support after tour announcement

Travis and his Blink-182 bandmates recently announced they’ll be going on a world tour in 2023 and 2024, making the announcement via Instagram with a list of cities they’ll be playing in.

The band will be giving concerts in major cities such as Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris, and Mexico City, which is sure to please the 90s generation who grew up with songs like All The Small Things and What’s My Age Again?

Kourtney made sure to show her new husband some support by wearing an oversized Blink-182 hoodie along with a risque fishnet skirt and black underwear.

She shared a series of shots that featured her natural beauty, with no makeup and keeping a hood on over her head.

Kourtney stuck her tongue out in the first photo and later shared pictures from the Blink-182 world tour announcement.

She went on to show a full-body mirror selfie, showing off her daring skirt paired with a chunky pair of black biker boots.

Kourtney is obviously excited about the upcoming tour, writing in her Instagram caption, “Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤.”

Travis couldn’t help but reply with a loving comment, writing, “Tour life lookin good on you 🖤🐈‍⬛.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney recently announced that Lemme Matcha has sold out

Kourtney is clearly in one of the happiest eras of her life, and it’s easy to see by the smile on her face every time she’s with her husband.

However, she’s not only doing well in her relationship but in her business too.

Kourtney recently announced that her Lemme supplement, Lemme Matcha, has sold out. She revealed the good news to her followers on Instagram, wearing a red and orange sequin bikini top and matching green metallic pants.

In the caption, she thanked everyone for their support and claimed they are working hard to re-stock the product.

She concluded the post, “When you pour your heart into something, it makes all the difference. Matcha appreciate the love 🫶🏼!”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.