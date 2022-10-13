Kourtney Kardashian in sequin bikini top for matcha love

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a sequin bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kourtney Kardashian is having a super successful week and posted a bikini photo to celebrate.

The Kardashians star wore a red and orange sequin top with bright green, metallic, high-waisted pants.

She paired the daring look with a bright green jacket as she held onto a bike while walking through the desert.

Kourtney had her hair clipped up in a bun with her bangs and various pieces blowing in the wind and put her bright green eyeshadow on display as she looked down.

The Poosh founder celebrated her Lemme Matcha vitamins, which recently sold out just weeks after the launch.

In the caption, she wrote, “You guys really love matcha just as much as I do 😭😊!!”

She revealed they sold out of the Lemme Matcha gummies, but they are working hard to re-stock.

Kourtney also thanked everyone for the supportive comments and posts, gratefully writing, “When you pour your heart into something, it makes all the difference. Matcha appreciate the love 🫶🏼!”

Kourtney Kardashian has been hard at work advertising her new Lemme vitamin brand

With her new Lemme vitamin and supplement range, Poosh website, and frequent health posts on Instagram, Kourtney is clearly working on building her wellness empire.

Kourtney’s Lemme brand features four different products: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme DeBloat.

They come in gummy form and feature ingredients like organic MCT oil, goji berry, pre- and pro-biotics, and vitamin B12.

Kourtney has been hard at work advertising the new vitamins, including sharing bright photoshoots on Instagram.

In a short video clip posted at the end of September, Kourtney could be seen surrounded by a pile of brightly colored gummies, nude, while they covered her modesty.

She wore pink puff sleeves, a purple garter belt, and silver strappy heels that went all the way up her leg. Kourtney used extensions to give herself long hair and wore purple eyeshadow to match the bright-colored look.

She told followers in the caption that they could take a dip in the “science-backed, absolutely delicious gummies 💅🏼” and let them know the gummies are $30 a bottle or $27 with a subscription.

In another post, used to advertise Lemme Chill, Kourtney lounged back in a kiddie-sized swimming pool wearing a silver string bikini and showing off her curves in a wet white t-shirt.

Kourtney is thriving and in a much happier place at the moment

Kourtney is thriving, revealing in a recent Elle interview that she’s in such a happy place in her life after the launch of Lemme and in her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

She told the publication, “I was in a toxic relationship and unhappy with work, so I was questioning everything about myself. Now, I’m in such a happy place in my life. I’m in a healthy relationship and it’s giving me so much confidence to be my truest self. I’m where I am meant to be.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.