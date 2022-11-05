Kourtney Kardashian showed her toned legs in a red mini-dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian has completely changed up her style in the last few years, especially after she started dating her now-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Her looks consist of lots of black, leather, lace, studs, chunky black boots, and fishnet; basically, anything you would have found at Hot Topic in the early aughts.

Even her hair has taken on an edgier look, as she went from a longer length to what appears to be a shorter and shorter length every week.

But has her style evolved and changed to fit her new image, or was it the real Kourtney all along, lurking under the surface and finally able to come into the light?

Regardless of why her style changed, Kourtney looks happier than ever, constantly smiling and looking so in love that she is definitely glowing from within.

She’s even happier with her body and, after gaining weight, especially since Travis constantly tells her how beautiful she looks.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a red latex dress in a birthday tribute to sister Kendall Jenner

Despite all the black, Kourtney still finds it in her to add some color to her life occasionally, though she still made sure it was an intense latex ensemble.

In a recent birthday shoutout to her younger sister Kendall Jenner, Kourtney showed off her sensational figure in a red latex mini-dress that certainly broke some necks as she walked past.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The dress hugged her curves in all the right places, showing off her toned legs and featuring two gold circles at the straps along with a low-cut neckline.

Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek low bun with a glam cat-eye and rose pink lipstick on her face.

She wore no jewelry and simply accessorized with a pair of black and gold strappy heels that added some height to her petite frame.

Kendall, who walked next to Kourtney, wore a pink and black zebra print mini-dress with spaghetti straps and silky material. She paired the look with super sparkly, glittering heels and wore her hair sleek and straight in a half ponytail.

Kourtney appears to be building a wellness empire, which includes her vitamin brand Lemme

Kourtney has been busy building her wellness empire, including her lifestyle website POOSH and her new vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme.

Lemme consists of four different supplements: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme DeBloat, with a limited edition Lemme Fall In Love.

The colorful look of the brand is much brighter than what we’re used to seeing from Kourtney.

In a teaser video clip for the gummies, she was seen laying down and surrounded by multi-colored giant circular-shaped candies with no clothes on, and strappy heels. She wore bright purple eyeshadow and big pink puff sleeves.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.