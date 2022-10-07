Kourtney Kardashian in plunging bodycon dress for poolside party

Kourtney Kardashian’s face up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It’s safe to say Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life these days while making some of the best fashion decisions of all time.

While promoting her company, Poosh, she posed for some sizzling selfies on social media.

Kourtney is the type of celebrity who takes style decisions in the world of fashion seriously, and she’s proved that to be true time and time again in episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and beyond.

Seeing Kourtney’s sexy get-ups in her family‘s new show (The Kardashians on Hulu) has been just as intriguing.

Even when she isn’t filming scenes for her family’s hit reality TV show, she’s killing the game with sexy fits and undeniable makeup.

The stunning, skintight dress she wore for a pool party with a plunging neckline leaves little to the imagination.

Kourtney Kardashian’s bodycon dress is perfect for a poolside party

In a sexy series of photos Kourtney posted on Instagram, she is wearing a skintight bodycon dress that totally wows.

The white dress cinches in all the right areas around her waist and hips. It closes together straight down her stomach with a line of white clasps from her thighs to her upper stomach.

Over her chest, what looks like the potential backside of a bra is actually placed front and center. The top half of the dress is covered in a black, lacy pattern.

One of the other interesting details about the dress is that she rocked it with one lacy glove covering her hand, arm, and elbow. Gloves are usually worn in pairs of two, but Kourtney seems just fine breaking societal norms and fashion rules.

She added a large necklace, a black purse, and black sunglasses to complete the look. In terms of Kourtney’s hair and face, she wore a straight bob, parted down the middle with a medium amount of makeup.

Kourtney Kardashian makes lace outfits look superb

Kourtney‘s white bodycon dress with its plunging neckline was fabulous for a poolside party, but she was also ready to dress up in lace on a separate occasion during the fall.

For her collaboration with a brand called Boo Hoo, she showed up to the fashion show wearing a bodysuit made entirely of black lace.

Underneath the bodysuit, she wore a black bra with black high-waisted underwear.

She accessorized with a silver and black choker around her neck, sparkling earrings, and black leather gloves that went up to her elbows.

Kourtney’s black hair was parted down the middle, framing her face effortlessly and flawlessly. Her makeup looked a little more dramatic that night with lipstick, lashes, eyeliner, eyeshadow, eyebrow tint, and foundation.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.