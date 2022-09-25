Kourtney Kardashian in oversized t-shirt and pink boots says ‘Lemme live’

Kourtney Kardashian’s new company Lemme is answering fans’ burning questions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian has spent much of the summer as a tour wife.

The newlywed has been accompanying her husband, Travis Barker, through the US leg of Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour.

But the Poosh founder’s summer has been more than just well-documented PDA with her husband.

The mother to three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, revealed a project that has been years in the making.

Lemme, Kourtney’s latest brand baby, is a vitamin and supplement company with gummies meant to upgrade your daily life.

In a recent post, the oldest KarJenner sibling posed while Lemme answered some burning questions.

Kourtney Kardashian wears t-shirt dress in Lemme promo

Kourtney took to Instagram to re-post a message from Lemme.

The Instagram Story, which was originally shared on Lemme’s brand account, said, “Lemme tell you about Lemme! You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.”

Kourtney Kardashian is just trying to live as she poses in Lemme post wearing knee-high boots. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The image features brand founder Kourtney absorbed in her iPhone while posing with her hand on her hip.

Kourtney’s hair is styled in the long bob she’s been known to rock lately as she wears an oversized t-shirt that reads “lemme live.”

She completed the look with a pair of bubblegum pink knee-high boots.

Though Kourtney announced Lemme weeks ago, the company’s website has yet to launch fully.

Fans hoping to try the gummies will have to wait until September 27, when the products will be available online.

But while people eagerly await Lemme’s pending release, the company took some time to answer popular questions.

Lemme answers fans’ product questions

With so little information about Lemme on the company’s website, it’s no surprise that people are dying to know a little more about the vitamins.

For example, are they meant to be taken daily or only when your brain needs the boost? Is it safe to consume all three flavors, Lemme Matcha, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Chill, together? Do they contain animal products?

Responding to questions on Instagram, Lemme claims that the vegan vitamins work best when taken daily, whether that means you’re only trying one or want to get the benefits of all three.

Inquiring minds were also curious if, in a world where celebrities are constantly slapping their names on lackluster products, the gummies would do what Kourtney and company claim.

To this, they responded yes, claiming “we use patented ingredients that are clinically studied.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.