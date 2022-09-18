Kourtney Kardashian in nude colored underwear shows natural curves

Kourtney Kardashian wears a nude-colored bra and appears unfiltered revealing her natural curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous in a behind-the-scenes look at her newest brand. The shoot was phenomenal because the eldest Kardashian went unfiltered and without photoshop in her underwear.

Kourtney shared the photos on her social media today for her 197 million followers.

Kourtney announced two exciting business ventures this month: Lemme and her first collaboration with Boohoo. The latest shots were part of the supplement line she is releasing soon.

The shoot is sure to go viral because going photoshop-free without filters is virtually unheard of in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Instagram carousel contained six photos, including a few selfies and two shots of the viewfinder featuring a nude Kourtney, covered in dots, for her latest Lemme shoot.

The mother-of-three looked beautiful in the refreshing display of body positivity.

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in nude underwear without a filter

Kourtney rocked a nude bandeau-style bra and matching underwear. She held her phone with one hand, revealing a purple manicure.

The beautiful reality TV star also wore purple eyeshadow, matching her nails. She had part of her pink outfit from the Lemme shoot on her arms and pouted her glossy lips while a team of stylists got her photoshoot ready. Kourtney’s dark tresses were in a side part and cascaded down her back.

Kourtney wrote in the caption, “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot,”

Kourtney Kardashian reveals Lemme, a supplement brand

After teasing Lemme with a social media campaign, Kourtney revealed that her new brand was health-related and five years in the making.

Lemme will feature supplements she uses and adores, with flavors including Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha.

Kourtney’s caption read in part, “We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements — using clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you to live your best life.”

Kourtney Kardashian causes controversy with Boohoo collaboration

Last week, Kourtney unveiled her first collection with Boohoo, a fast-fashion company. Kourtney was named Sustainability Ambassador for the brand, which irritated many people.

Some critics claimed the title “Sustainability Ambassador” was a joke because fast fashion is not sustainable and damages the planet.

However, Kourtney revealed she joined the company with “intention and purpose.”

Her heartfelt caption read, in part, “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22.