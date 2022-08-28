Kourtney Kardashian in nude bikini lotions up to keep safe

Kourtney Kardashian is maintaining her safety with a life jacket and bikini. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is wearing a bikini, and although her bikini body is dangerously hot, she adhered to safety protocols.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister shared a photo on her Instagram Story, where she protected herself on multiple fronts.

The newlywed Mrs. Barker stood on a cliff with one of her children nearby.

Kourtney sported a skimpy bikini in a nude color with rhinestone embellishments on the hips.

The high-cut bikini showed off the petite Kardashian’s bronzed and toned legs.

Kourtney wore fashionable sunglasses with gold frames to protect her eyes from sun damage.

Kourtney held a bottle of SPF lotion in her hand as she protected her largest organ, her skin, from harmful UV rays.

Finally, Kourtney sported a red life jacket to safeguard her against dangerous waters. Her bikini top peeked out from under the red flotation device as the bandeau-style bikini also sparkled.

She wore her short dark tresses in a low bun with diamond earrings hanging from her ears.

Nearby were a pair of loafers and a clear Prada bag.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She wrote in small white text, “vibes.” Kourt also tagged @planetkourt, the fan page which shared the post.

As sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian posed in their underwear, older sister Kourtney showed how it’s done.

Kourtney Kardashian’s keto diet and vegan lifestyle

Although Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have recently lost massive amounts of weight, Kourtney has always been into fitness.

She launched her website Poosh, a wellness brand where she shares health and wellness tips and vegan recipes.

During quarantine, Kourtney Kardashian, like many Americans, gained her version of the quarantine 15. That meant more curves for the mother-of-three, but she stated she appreciated her body regardless.

Now that Kourtney is married to Travis Barker, she supports her man with a vegan diet.

But Kourtney also revealed that she began Keto, and the diet made her figure look better than ever. She said she originally started Keto to detox her body from metal but appreciated the positive side effects.

She also revealed that she practiced intermittent fasting, which meant no caloric consumption for 14-16 hours daily.

Kourtney wrote, “I’ll have my collagen powder with water on an empty stomach first thing when I wake up and then I won’t eat until after my workout. Collagen helps me feel full and balances insulin levels, which can help avoid sugar crashes.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.