Kourtney Kardashian in lacy lingerie is ready for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for Halloween as she posed in lacy lingerie and completed her look with Halloween-inspired make-up. The American socialite questioned who else was feeling October as she debuted her stunning and spooky getup.

While Kardashian is most frequently linked to famous sisters Kim and Khloe and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she has been forging her own path as of late.

Just recently, she celebrated the launch of Lemme, a dietary supplement line. Similar to her growing Poosh blog, the supplement is meant to help her followers live their best and healthiest lives.

In addition to delving into health, wellness, and fashion on her own, she also keeps fans posted on her marriage to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as the two work to blend households after their marriage earlier this year.

However, she took a break from sharing her life with Barker and her business ventures to repost a Halloween-themed picture from a fan account earlier this week.

The Kardashians star took Halloween costumes to the next level with her delicate yet dark outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian posed in Halloween-themed lingerie

The snapshot posted to her Instagram Stories featured her posing in delicately embroidered white lingerie. Meanwhile, the white veil she paired with it gave off some serious Corpse Bride or Bride of Frankenstein vibes.

To add to the Corpse Bride tone, Kardashian added some dark purple eyeshadow beneath her eyes.

The eyeshadow truly popped against her pale skin and was paired nicely with dark, purplish lipstick. In the spirit of Halloween, Kardashian added a nice touch of fake blood dripping from the corner of her mouth.

To match her lingerie, she held a bouquet of bright white roses.

Even the background seemed to match her outfit as she sat against the backdrop of some white curtains.

Needless to say, Kardashian paired just the right amount of spookiness and daintiness to create a surprisingly simple but effective Halloween tribute.

Kardashian launches Lemme with support of famous family

Shortly before debuting her October-themed getup, Kardashian launched her latest product line. The Kardashians are known for owning several product lines in the beauty and fashion industries.

Until now, though, Kardashian had primarily stuck to her wellness blog Poosh. However, she took to Instagram last month to announce the launch of Lemme.

Kardashian explained on her website that she became more aware of body wellness after having her first child. As a result, she launched her own line of organic supplements and vitamins to aid customers in living more balanced lives.

Most of Kardashian’s family came out to celebrate Lemme’s launch. Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos of her husband, Travis Barker, her sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kendall, and her mother, Kris Jenner, supporting her at her Lemme launch.

Kardashian is basking in her new endeavor as she also posted a photo shoot to promote a new product, Lemme Debloat.

She posed in a hot pink, beautifully embroidered dress with knee-high black boots.

Between celebrating Halloween and her Lemme launch, Kardashian seems to be living her best life, just as she urges her Poosh and Lemme followers to do.