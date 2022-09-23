Kourtney Kardashian in itty bitty denim shorts for throwback

Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback picture in tiny denim shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian proved she has always been fashionable, as she showed off an outfit that was a blast from the past.

The Kardashians star posted a throwback image of herself as she gave a much younger version of her daughter Penelope, who is now 10, a piggyback ride.

Being that she had a toddler on her hands at the time, Kourtney kept it pretty casual, as she would need to be able to move around easily.

She wore itty bitty denim shorts that featured lots of rips and frayed bits, proving she was already starting to evolve into an edgier style years before she met her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

She accessorized the shorts with a black leather belt that emphasized her small waist, and once again added an edgy vibe to her ensemble.

Up top, Kourtney went a little preppier, with a blue and white oversized button-down blouse with a black tank underneath.

She threw her hair into a casual ponytail and wore a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which fell down her nose a bit.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is busy promoting her new vitamin line, Lemme

Currently, Kourtney is hard at work promoting her new line of vitamins and supplements, Lemme.

The line will be dropping on September 27, but the POOSH founder has of course been promoting her new products weeks ahead of time.

The line features three different products at the moment: Lemme Focus, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Matcha, all of which are gummy candy vitamins.

Lemme Matcha is for energy and features vitamin B12, organic matcha, and coenzyme Q10.

Lemme Chill obviously is for relaxing and helps with anxiety. It contains a clinical dose of ashwagandha, as well as passionflower, lemon balm, and goji berry extract.

Last but not least is Lemme Focus, which is surprisingly caffeine-free, helps with concentration and contains citicoline, organic lion’s mane, and MCT oil.

Kourtney teased fans for days before revealing what Lemme is

After teasing fans for a few days with Instagram pictures, but not revealing what her new product was, Kourtney finally told fans what Lemme is. She made the big reveal on Instagram as she lay down nude on a bed of colorful dots.

In her caption, Kourtney went into detail about how the new company came to be, claiming it took five years to get everything right, including the team, and partners.

She also said they partnered with the best scientists and doctors to get the gummy vitamins just right. At the end, she wrote, “And of course, we made them so delicious you won’t believe they’re this good for you!”