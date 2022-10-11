Kourtney Kardashian in curve-hugging black dress shows love for Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a LBD as she cozied up to Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sensational curves on Monday, slipping into a tight black dress that her husband, Travis Barker, clearly appreciated.

The Kardashians star looked absolutely stunning in the strapless little black dress that featured long sleeves and a busty neckline with gathered material throughout.

She paired the look with black heels, and a large diamond choker necklace, giving off total vampire vibes during the month of Halloween.

Her short bob was parted to the side, and she wore a dark smokey eye with winged eyeliner to match the dark, gothic look.

Her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker matched his love in a black suit with a black shirt and black shoes. His array of tattoos were visible, and he wore dark sunglasses inside as if we didn’t already know how edgy he is.

The pair put on a loved-up show as they posed for pictures in their house, showing off their usual heavy PDA. Travis clung to his wife, grabbing at her backside, with the pair sharing a kiss in the last shot.

They stood in front of a balloon display that said “Landon” as they were celebrating Travis’ son’s 19th birthday.

Kourtney captioned the carousel, “Landon said “black tie” 🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney Kardashian wished her stepson Landon a happy birthday

Landon, whose mother is Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler, was celebrated by those closest to him in a series of Instagram posts wishing him a happy birthday.

Kourtney shared a picture of herself and Travis, along with Landon and two of her kids, with Scott Disick, Penelope, and Reign. The blended family was in a group shot from Travis and Kourtney’s Italian wedding celebrations that featured a whole lot of black, red, lace, leather, and leopard print.

Kourtney wore a sheer black dress with red roses and paired it with a black mesh veil and red lipstick. Landon clearly got the memo, donning a black suit with red roses, and Travis wore a black suit as well, sans shirt.

The group was seen having some fun on a leopard print couch at the wedding celebrations that took place in Positano, Italy, in May of this year.

Kourtney captioned the shot, “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker 🖤 I love you forever and always!” proving she has a great relationship with her stepson.

Travis Barker also shared a birthday tribute for his son

Travis shared a tribute to his son that also featured shots of the pair from his and Kourtney’s wedding earlier in the year. Travis went a bit more classic in a black suit with a white shirt and bow tie, while Landon went a little more attention-grabbing in a glittering black suit.

Travis gushed about his son, writing, “You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.