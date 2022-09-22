Kourtney Kardashian in black string bikini jumps on trampoline

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian jumps on a trampoline in a black bikini and shares the benefits of the exercise. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a fun bikini post with an informative message for her followers.

The lifestyle and wellness guru posted a picture on her Instagram Stories as she jumped on a trampoline with her arms extended to her sides.

She shared the shot with her 198 million followers, who also received unfiltered bikini pictures from Kourtney earlier in the week.

Kourtney also posts health tips, vegan recipes, and workout ideas as part of her lifestyle website Poosh. The reality star is branching out into the supplement world with her newest venture, Lemme, as an extension of her wellness interests.

For the latest post, it was back to Kourt’s roots with a gorgeous string bikini picture and a message written over the shot.

Kourtney advised her followers that jumping on a trampoline was not only fun but it was also great exercise.

Kourtney Kardashian shares the benefits of bouncing in a black bikini

Kourtney’s dark locks blew in the wind as she jumped on the trampoline and bent her legs. She wore sunglasses to protect her eyes from sun damage, and the California sun kissed her bronzed and toned body.

Behind Kourtney were leaves from a vibrant tree and a fence overlooking a valley.

Kourtney’s post read, “Did you know that bouncing on a trampoline for 20 minutes burns the same calories as a 30 min run + it depuffs!”

She also included a link to the “benefits of bouncing.”

The post also comes following Kourtney’s collaboration with fast fashion brand Boohoo. Kourtney and Boohoo released a collaboration last week after she was named the brand’s Sustainability Ambassador.

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney received a lot of backlash for the decision. She promptly spoke out and defended herself in the caption of an Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian responds to Boohoo critics

Kourtney explained that her boohoo collaboration started a conversation, which was exactly what she wanted.

Her caption read in part, “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres today, September 22, 2022.