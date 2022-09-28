Kourtney Kardashian in black string bikini and wet white t-shirt for Lemme BTS

Kourtney Kardashian wore a black string bikini and a wet white t-shirt for the BTS of Lemme shoot. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_bukley

Kourtney Kardashian launched her new vitamin and supplement line, Lemme, yesterday after advertising the products over the last few weeks.

The day before the launch, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures from her Lemme photoshoot in which she was seen with a gray inflatable swimming pool and diving board.

Kourtney wore a black string bikini that emphasized her famous Kardashian curves with a wet, white, cropped t-shirt on top.

Keeping her style a little bit edgy, the POOSH founder wore a pair of sunglasses and failed to raise a smile. She appeared to be wearing extensions, as her hair was long, though she’s been experimenting with shorter do’s lately.

In one shot, Kourtney can be seen dipping her toe into the pool, and in another, she was lying on top of the diving board, completely nonchalant.

It looked like a fun photoshoot, with a bright purple background to match the brighter colors of her new Lemme brand.

The behind-the-scenes shots were posted in an Instagram carousel, with the first showing Kourtney happily walking up to an adorable, soft purple chair and jumping into it.

She wore a long white t-shirt dress that said “Lemme live” on the front in black letters, paired with bright pink, knee-high boots. In that scene, Kourtney kept her hair in her now famous bob style.

Other shots showed a pair of painted toes that said “Lemme” on them, a billboard advertisement for the brand with Kourtney’s face on it, and pictures of the products in various locations.

The Kardashians star captioned the shots, “@lemme tell you how much fun this whole adventure has been to create something that I am so proud of! And also just how I am beaming with excitement that @lemme launches in 15 hours!! 9am pst! ✨💜🌀”

Less than 24 hours later, Kourtney announced the launch of her new brand on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding the three products and making a kiss face at the camera. In the shot, she wore a pink trench coat, with her curly hair clipped up.

Lemme features three different products to help with energy, anxiety, and concentration

The Lemme vitamin and supplement brand features three products: Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha.

Lemme Matcha features vitamin B12, Organic Matcha, and Coenzyme Q10 to give the body a boost during the mid-afternoon slump.

Lemme Chill contains ashwagandha, passionflower, lemon balm, and goji berry extract to help calm stress and anxiety.

Lemme Focus has citicoline and a blend of organic lion’s mane and MCT oil to help you concentrate and stay on task, yet it doesn’t contain caffeine.

The products can all be found on Lemmelive.com.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.