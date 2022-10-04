Kourtney Kardashian in black sports bra for gym selfie

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in a sports bra for a gym selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian is super healthy and takes fitness and clean eating seriously. Fans of The Kardashians will know this, with the reality star talking about wellness and her vegan diet on the show quite often.

Kourtney shared a selfie from the gym, looking sweaty and shredded as she appeared to be in a pilates stance.

She was seen on her hands and knees on top of a foam mat and in front of a shelf full of kettle balls, looking ready to work out.

She wore a black sports bra and high-waisted black leggings, with no view of what shoes she had on.

Kourtney surprisingly left her long, dark hair down, and it fell below her shoulders in a messy, curly texture as if she may have already gotten it sweaty.

She looked taut and toned while sucking in her abs and showing off her gym-honed arms as she took the picture in the mirror with her phone.

Kourtney Kardashian advertised a POOSH article using a gym selfie. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shared an article about morning or evening workouts on POOSH

Kourtney linked to an article on her website, POOSH, called, “Should You Work Out in the Morning or Evening?”

The article showed a picture of her sister Kim Kardashian at the top, in which she was seen wearing a lavender, incredibly tight unitard with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

POOSH interviewed Shauna Faulisi, founder of Soul Wellness Method, who claimed she loves a morning workout.

She told the website, “It sets the tone for the day, and it triggers dopamine, the achievement hormone that you’ve achieved something productive.”

She said it depends on the person as to whether an evening workout can affect your sleep, and that you can test it out.

However, a really high-intensity workout before bed can release the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol, which can disrupt your sleep.

Kourtney’s vitamin line, Lemme, will be launching a new product soon

Just today, Kourtney teased her newest Lemme product called Lemme DeBloat. The new supplement will drop on October 11, and is formulated with “2 clinically-studied probiotics (and a prebiotic) to reduce bloating and help with digestion (to take either before or after a meal),” according to her caption.

Kourtney advertised the new product in a super tight, sheer lace jumpsuit in a hot pink color. The reality star lounged on top of a giant circle that was supposed to look like one of her vitamins.

The ensemble was see-through and showed off her pink thong underneath as she rolled around in a video, smiling and having fun.

She went full-on 90s vibes, wearing butterfly clips along her hair in pigtails, and kept her makeup light and natural.