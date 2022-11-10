Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the Syrian American Medical Society Benefit Event in May 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian looked glowing as she promoted her husband’s brand Barker Wellness on social media this week for her 203 million followers.

The Kardashians star looked stunning as she wore lacy black lingerie that showed off her curves as she laid back in her bed while looking serious for the camera.

In another snap, Kourtney sat up to reveal that the silky dress was rather short, highlighting her bare legs and, possibly due to Travis’s influence, a relatively close-up shot of one of her feet.

Her eye makeup was glowy and natural, and she looked gorgeous in the soft-focus promo shots for the brand.

She wrote a caption, “my Kourtney Barker Wellness products are so dreamy for the bod. available now on @barkerwellness site and shop.poosh.com.”

This is Kourtney’s collaboration with her husband, Travis Barker, who has long been promoting his brand of supplements, which they exclusively sell online.

It’s no secret that Kourtney has also launched her own brand, Lemme, which she also has been promoting heavily.

Kourtney Kardashian explains the name Lemme

Kourtney is currently going big on the promotion of her Lemme wellness supplement. After launching the new venture a few weeks ago, the Debloat version has already sold out online.

Kourtney explained her thought process behind the name Lemme, which the brand recently shared on Instagram.

They shared a quote from Kourtney taken from an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying, “In the words of our founder @kourtneykardash: “I couldn’t think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we’d say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this….or Lemme do that. Once I realized how much we used Lemme, I knew we had the name!”

Lemme currently has over 317K Instagram followers, and the account is growing by the day.

Kourtney Kardashian shares some Dolce and Gabanna memories

Kourtney posted a carousel of photos this week showing throwback photos from the Dolce and Gabanna showroom, where she chose her outfits for her amazing wedding weekend in Milan.

The most recent episode of The Kardashians shows the family in Italy before attending Kourtney’s wedding to the Blink 182 drummer.

She posted the stunning outfit photos, explaining what was happening behind the scenes in the D&G showroom.

Kourtney wrote in a caption, “The showroom was transformed with all of the options that we worked so closely with the @dolcegabbana team hand selecting pieces from their personal 90s archive (which they opened up for the first time ever for our wedding to dress me, my sisters and our daughters… so special!) and looks through today.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently airing on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.