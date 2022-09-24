Kourtney Kardashian highlights legs in tiny shorts for ‘rock show’

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her legs in a bathroom selfie while on tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Queen of over-the-top PDA, Kourtney Kardashian, has been enjoying the life of tour wife with her new hubby Travis Barker.

Travis has been playing drums on the Mainstream Sellout tour with his good friend Machine Gun Kelly, with Kourtney tagging along.

Recently, Kourtney took to Instagram to share snapshots from some moments on tour.

The photo series shows the mother of three in bathroom selfies, making out with Travis and cuddling up with him on stage at a show.

Kourtney can be seen dressed in her now-standard punk rock princess style of oversized clothes and ripped jeans.

In one photo, the Lemme founder rests her leg on the bathroom counter to show Instagram followers her knee-high black boots.

She captioned the photo, “Fell in love with the girl at the rock show” a nod to a Blink-182 song.

Travis, who can always be expected to leave a comment on his wife’s posts, replied with more lyrics to the song gaining over 1,000 likes from fans.

And of course it wouldn’t be a Kourtney post without a photo of herself engaging in PDA.

The second slide of her post showed Kourtney and Travis wrapped in an embrace while sharing a passionate kiss.

Travis Barker kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s face on public ad

Though fans have either grown tired or accustomed to ‘Kravis,’ as they’re often referred to, making out, Travis proved that he’d kiss his wife even if it isn’t her real face.

In a video that Kourtney shared via Instagram Stories, Travis is seen leaning in to kiss her face on a The Kardashians poster.

Travis Barker leans in to kiss an ad for Season 2 of Hulu show. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney quoted Travis saying, “‘I don’t care how dirty that is, that’s my wife’ @travisbarker,” proving the couple is willing to take PDA to a whole new level, even in the midst of flu season.

Kris Jenner admits her true feelings about Kourtney and Travis’ PDA

Recently, momager Kris Jenner opened up about Kourtney and Travis on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In a segment called Late Late Lie Detector, when asked how she truly felt about their physical affection and whether it was “too much,” she replied, “Once in a while.”

A confused James asked her to clarify, to which she said, “Once in awhile, it’s too much…you know, a little bit goes a long way.”

Neither Kourtney nor Travis spoke out regarding Kris’ opinion, but after her admission, she joked. “I can’t go home.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.