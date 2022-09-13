Kourtney Kardashian goes topless with a heartfelt message

Kourtney Kardashian is baring her soul after she received criticism for her partnership with fast fashion line Boohoo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian posed topless with a purpose as the eldest Kar/Jenner sister shared a heartfelt message in the face of criticism.

Kourtney is having a big month because she just announced her latest business venture, Lemme. The health-conscious Kardashian sister revealed that she would release a new line of supplements containing ingredients she swears by and loves.

She also announced a collaboration with Boohoo, a fast fashion line that Megan Fox has previously released collaborations.

Critics quickly pounced on Kourtney for her hypocrisy because she has preached sustainability and eco-friendly practices. When Kourtney was named the Sustainability Ambassador for the brand, critics became more annoyed.

Now Kourtney is speaking out for the first time about the collaboration and addressing criticism head-on in an Instagram post featuring clothing from the line. The Instagram carousel featured three looks from the new collection that debuts today.

The line is supposed to mix futuristic vibes with feminine and edgy looks.

Kourtney Kardashian drops Boohoo collaboration today

The photos featured fashions from Kourtney’s latest collection, including Kourtney with a black pinstripe blazer and no shirt underneath. She also wore a black plastic trenchcoat with a snakeskin imprint. Kourt wore another black trench coat which she left completely open, revealing a sheer lace mini dress.

Kourtney revealed that she believes the fashion industry and fashion are here to stay.

She began the caption, “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words “fast fashion” is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

Kourtney Kardashian responds to critics of Boohoo collaboration

Then, Kourtney discussed how her latest campaign would draw attention to fast fashion and bring awareness to a segment of the population who were unaware of the problems with the industry.

She continued, “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

Next, Kourtney said that she has done fast fashion in the past and is happy that she is doing it now with intention and purpose. Kourtney wrote, “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”



Whether or not Kourtney’s words will be received remains to be seen.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22.