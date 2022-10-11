Kourtney Kardashian goes sheer in green for Lemme release

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a sheer green dress as she celebrated the latest Lemme release. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian looked fabulous in a sheer green dress as she released a new addition to her Lemme line, which she initially dropped last month.

Kourtney wore a sheer green dress and black boots as she celebrated the drop of Lemme Debloat, which became available today, just one week after she announced the new product.

She announced the digestive aid with another sheer dress shoot, although she wore a see-through pink dress for that statement.

Kourtney promoted the release with a new carousel of photos shared with her 201 million Instagram followers, many of whom rewarded her with likes and comments.

The mother of three sported her dark tresses in a low bun with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Kourtney sported an olive green dress with long, sheer sleeves and a turtleneck.

The stylish gown featured ruching underneath the bodice and an asymmetrical hem. She paired the ensemble with dark leather knee-high boots.

One photo saw Kourtney as she took a bite of food, perhaps a testament to her Lemme Debloat supplement in action. Another picture featured Kourtney holding an old-fashioned phone situated on a marble counter with a smile on her face.

Kourtney completed the look with a long leather jacket and sunglasses.

Kourtney’s caption read, “We developed this product after years of hearing from people via @poosh who were tired of that post-meal bloating feeling. Formulated with 2 clinically-studied probiotics (and a prebiotic), this-is-it for all your bloating issues + helps with digestion and a healthy gut. And don’t get me started on the taste 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement line, Lemme

The supplements line, which Kourtney said she worked on for five years, is the latest Kardashian-Jenner brand, adding to the ever-expanding empire.

Other KarJenner brands include Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear and SKKN skin care, Khloe Kardashians Good American denim, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics makeup, Kylie Baby, Kylie Skin, and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

The eldest sister has definitely been one to march to the beat of her own drum, and her supplement line is an example of that–none of her siblings have a nutrition-focused product. The supplement also makes sense to longtime Kourtney fans because she has always been interested in healthy living and a clean diet.

Kourtney’s new supplement, which she said she worked on for five years, has other varieties called Focus, Chill, and Matcha.

Dubbed Lemme Debloat, the supplement contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, said to help with digestion, regularity, and a flat tummy.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.