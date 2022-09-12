Kourtney Kardashian goes nude as she’s covered in dots, finally reveals what Lemme is

Kourtney Kardashian went nude as she finally revealed what her new brand Lemme is. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to making a big statement, and her campaign for her brand new vitamin and supplement line is no different.

The Kardashians star posed completely nude, surrounded by colorful dots that snaked over her chest as she laid down with her long brunette hair cascading behind her.

She had her legs bent off to the side and wore white strappy heels that snaked up her calves as she looked up at the camera with matching eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

Kourtney posted the photo to Instagram, finally revealing her vitamin and supplement line, Lemme. She had been dropping hints about the new line all week, however, never revealed exactly what it was until today.

In the caption, Kourtney revealed she had been dreaming up the idea for the last five years and was working on getting the right team together. She claimed she had been working with scientists and doctors to create the “cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements.”

Not only that, but apparently they are super delicious as well, with Kourtney writing, “And of course, we made them so delicious you won’t believe they’re this good for you!” The Lemme vitamins and supplements launch on September 27.

Kourtney’s photo received over 1 million likes, including one from The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell.

Kourtney Kardashian has been teasing her new vitamin brand all week

Earlier in the week, Kourtney teased her 195 million Instagram followers by posting a bright pink and purple shot of herself sitting on a couch while using her phone. She wore knee-high bubblegum pink boots and a white, oversized t-shirt that said “Lemme” on the front. Her short hair was parted in the middle and straightened into a long bob.

The POOSH founder looked at her phone in the pic, and captioned it, “You’re gonna want to sit down for this…notifications on please 📲” The shot received over 496k likes, including from her sister, Kylie Cosmetics founder, Kylie Jenner.

Just yesterday, Kourtney posted a hilarious video in which she bleeped out what her new brand was. She wore a pink blouse with her hair up in a chic bun as she was bleeped out with a blurred rainbow box over her mouth.

The new line is full of fun colors, as well as funny names like Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha.

Kourtney is clearly following in the footsteps of her other famous sisters who all own several brands.

Her sisters’ brands include Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

Season 2 of The Kardashians will begin streaming on Hulu beginning September 22.