Kourtney Kardashian has been all about family weekends since marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The pair have been seen riding bikes, enjoying romantic couples trips to cozy houses, and hiking in California as they extend the honeymoon phase for what feels like longer than most.

Kourtney enjoyed a bit of rest and relaxation at her pool as she shared a series of artistic shots depicting selfies and gorgeous views.

The Kardashians star shared a slightly blurry image of herself in a lime green string bikini as she looked up at the camera with pursed lips and slicked-back hair, giving tres chic vibes. She was sitting cross-legged on a towel as the intense sun appeared to hit her straight on.

She made sure to make her followers green with envy as she shared a shot of her view, which was a stunning pool surrounded by palm trees and a blue sky, with mountains visible in the background.

Kourtney posted several more shots of herself in the lime green bikini, including one from the side and one close-up in which she wore dark sunglasses and a matching green headband.

At the end of the carousel, she shared a picture of a bike, as well as her husband Travis biking with her daughter Penelope on the back.

She captioned the fun weekend images, “it’s giving 2018 Huji cam.”

Kourtney Kardashian founded the lifestyle website POOSH

These days, other than filming for her family reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu, Kourtney is busy with two of her own businesses.

Kourtney posts articles on her own lifestyle website POOSH, which features articles about everything from relationships to healthy eating and the right supplements to take.

The articles are pretty unexpected and unique, which is really what you want in a website right? She’ll often tell readers about things they might not have thought of before.

Article examples include, How to Have More Confidence in the Bedroom, and Kourt’s Favorite Cajun Kale Chips, so there is a little something for everyone.

Kourtney is the founder of the vitamin and supplement brand Lemme

On top of running POOSH, Kourtney is all about her vitamin and supplement brand Lemme lately.

The brand recently announced that they now ship internationally to the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, and they’re working on shipping to other countries in the future.

The most recent Lemme product release is called Lemme Purr, which are vaginal health gummies. They include 100 mg of pineapple per serving and contain Vitamin C as well.

One pack of gummies from Lemme costs $30, but they are also available in packs of two now, which saves you $5, or packs of three, saving you $10.

Keep an eye on Kourtney’s Instagram for more weekend photos, and follow her Lemme page as well as the POOSH website for more fun content.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus. Season 1 and Season 2 can both be streamed on Hulu.