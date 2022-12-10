Kourtney Kardashian sparkled in a thigh-skimming dress to promote the Lemme holiday shop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Acepixs

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of what will be under her Christmas tree this year and revealed how they, too, can get their hands on some fantastic gifts for family and friends.

The Kardashians star advertised Lemme, her vitamin and supplement brand, and told followers they have launched a holiday gift shop on the website.

Of course, Kourtney made sure she drew attention to Lemme by using herself as the model, posing for Christmas snaps in a sea of sparkles and silver.

The reality star wore a thigh-skimming silver dress covered with sequins, giving her the appearance of a disco ball. The dress was tight, emphasizing Kourtney’s famous Kardashian curves, and featured long sleeves with ruching and a high turtleneck.

She accessorized with a pair of sparkling silver platform heels and had some fun as she wrapped tinsel around her neck or threw it on her head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney made sure her makeup matched the occasion, going for a frosty blue eyeshadow with false lashes and a glossy, nude lipstick. Her short bob was straight and fell just above her shoulders in a middle part.

The POOSH founder shared several shots, all of which showed her surrounded by a slew of silver and purple presents wrapped with black bows. She stood in front of a festive fireplace while a few Lemme gingerbread men could be seen next to her.

In her caption, Kourtney wrote, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨,” and told followers they could check out the holiday gift shop on the Lemme website. She called it a “Lemme land extravaganza!”

Kourtney received a lot of support from friends and followers, including from former Victoria’s Secret Angels Miranda Kerr and Elsa Hosk, as well as Carmen Electra and her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme brand recently launched its holiday gift shop

The Lemme holiday shop is currently live on the website and features several gift bundles.

The Lifestyle Bundle, consisting of Lemme DeBloat, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Matcha, is currently on sale for $80, while the 24/7 Bundle, of Lemme Sleep, Lemme Matcha, and Lemme Chill, is also available for $80.

Fans of the brand can build their own bundle as well and may choose three different products for $80.

Gift cards are available on the site for any amount over $15.

Of course, Lemme items can be bought individually as well for stocking stuffers. For example, the best-selling Lemme Matcha, which helps with energy, can be bought for just $30.

Lemme recently launched the Lemme Sleep gummies

Lemme recently launched their new Lemme Sleep gummy, which contains Magnesium, L-Theanine, and Melatonin.

Kourtney shared a video clip advertising Lemme Sleep, starring none other than her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe was seen on a bed of several mattresses, looking like a princess in a silky nightgown and glittering makeup.

Kourtney, dressed as a fairy, flies in and drops a container of Lemme Sleep gummies on the bed and flies off again as Khloe takes one and proceeds to fall asleep.