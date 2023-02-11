Love is always in the air for Kourtney Kardashian, who frequently shows affection for Travis Barker.

But with Valentine’s Day around the corner, the eldest Kardashian sister has turned things up a notch.

Kourtney’s supplement line Lemme has a new romance-themed flavor that she hasn’t shied away from promoting.

February 14 also marks Kourtney’s first Valentine’s Day as a married woman, after tying the know with Travis last May.

All the events in Kourtney’s life culminated with a jam-packed Instagram carousel, posted for her 212 million followers. The carousel had some fashion photos, lifestyle reveals, and a special bonus thanks to an arts and craft project completed by Kourtney’s kids.

Although Kourtney hid the public like count, fans did drop some love in the comment section.

Kourtney Kardashian gets into a Valentine’s Day mood

Kourtney started the carousel on a high note, holding a cocktail with her pinky out while sitting in front of the fireplace.

The mother of three wore a red minidress with black hearts as she struck a pose on the ground.

In front of Kourtney were multiple Valentine’s Day cards, Hershey’s Kisses, and one of her supplements.

The second photo provided an overhead view of the contents of the table. There was a polaroid featuring Kourtney striking a pose that looked similar to the first image.

Next, Kourtney appeared in front of a ring light with a bottle of Lemme in hand as she recorded an advertisement.

A swipe right showed tea time, with Stash teabags and multiple mouthwatering cakes.

Subsequent shots featured Kourtney, who was all smiles, wearing a black lace dress with a cutout under the bodice. She posed on a bed with a large red flower, adding a pop of color to her lacy look.

Finally, a homemade arts and crafts project with the names of Kourtney’s kids appeared on a lovebug.

Overall, it looked like Kourtney had a great time doing what she loved.

Another thing that Kourtney has shown adoration for has been her supplements venture.

Kourtney Kardashian releases Lemme Fall In Love

Kourtney released her supplement line called Lemme in September. Since then, the brand has rapidly expanded to include gummies and elixirs.

The reality star began with Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha before releasing a few more favorites, like Lemme Debloat.

Last month, Kourtney dropped Lemme Sea and Lemme Fall In Love, two proprietary elixir blends.

An IG page for Lemme shared all of Lemme Fall In Love’s benefits, with organic ginger root, Damiana leaf, Linden flower, and Honeysuckle flower.

Each item in the elixir has a specific benefit, including promoting heart health and circulation, happiness, and relaxation.

The elixir sells for $25 on the Lemme website.

