If you’ve ever wondered what biofeedback is, Kourtney Kardashian has the answer for you.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Kourtney Kardashian relaxing back into a shallow pool in a white string bikini, she’s got that for you too.

The eldest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share some information about biofeedback, courtesy of her blog, Poosh.

In the photo, she appears to be in the shallow end of a pool or splash pad with her back against the floor tiles and her legs up and over the side of the ledge.

Her long hair flows behind her in the water, and she’s got on white string bikini bottoms, but her top is covered by a large, white, glare-like mark over the photo.

So, what is biofeedback? According to Poosh, it’s “a mind-body therapy” that can teach people “how to change the way our body functions by measuring certain physiological signals and displaying the results.” Very Poosh, Kourtney.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh explains biofeedback

Moving on past the scientific definition, Poosh notes that biofeedback helps people become more self-aware regarding their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors with physiological signals.

Biofeedback generally measures things like breathing, heart rate, sweat, temperature, brain activity, and muscle activity. It is often used in clinical settings to try to help with things such as anxiety, depression, pain, and digestive issues.

However, according to Poosh, there are things like brain-sensing headbands that can help measure biofeedback at home if you’re willing to pay the price ($250 for the one on their site).

These approaches to bodily balance are something that Kourtney is very interested in, and fans can tell by the cleanses, massages, and treatments she showed us on The Kardashians and through her own dietary supplement line, Lemme.

Kourtney Kardashian expands on Lemme brand

When Kourtney first launched Lemme on September 27, the dietary supplement line came with three primary products: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Chill.

The titles are relatively self-explanatory; the gummies are made with ingredients meant to boost health while assisting with things such as concentration or relaxation.

Since the product was first released, Kourtney has also added Lemme Debloat to the list for bloating relief and the organic flower elixir Lemme Fall In Love for when you want to “feel the love” with your partner.

Earlier this week, she announced Lemme Sleep, a supplement with magnesium, L-theanine, and melatonin to help users fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Sister Khloe Kardashian helped with the promotional video, truly making Lemme a real family affair.

The Kardashians Season 2 finale airs Thursday, November 24, on Hulu.