Kourtney Kardashian denies pregnancy rumors while hitting back at comment on her body

Kourtney Kardashian once again denied that she is pregnant while clapping back at a rude social media user who commented on her body.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to promote the latest product from her vitamin brand Lemme.

Kourtney shared a snapshot of herself holding up a bottle of the line’s new Purr probiotic gummies, which purportedly promote vaginal health.

To match the green background behind her, the reality star wore a lime green two-piece set featuring high-waisted, curve-hugging flare pants and a matching cropped sweater.

The post now appears to have been deleted, but in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Is she pregnant.”

But Kourtney — who has spoken out on social media multiple times in recent months to dispel pregnancy rumors — quickly set the record straight.

In response to the rude comment, Kourtney explained that recent changes to her body are just the impacts of undergoing IVF treatment.

“I only acknowledge this comment [because] I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies,” the reality star wrote, adding that the sensitive subject is “not spoken about much.”

“Also,” she continued, “are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

For emphasis, the Poosh founder, 43, added a yellow heart emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her struggle to get pregnant

Since marrying her now-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, in May of 2022, Kourtney has been open about wanting to expand their blended family — and about their struggles with fertility.

In a March 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about the negative side effects she had experienced as a result of IVF, including weight gain and symptoms of menopause.

Last October, Kourtney revealed in a podcast interview that she and Travis were no longer pursuing IVF.

However, the reality star remained positive about growing her new family, saying that she and Travis were hoping “God blesses [them] with a baby.”

Last December — nearly a full year after stopping IVF — The Kardashians star opened up about its lasting health impacts.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Kourtney shares three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also remains close with and helps to co-parent 23-year-old Atiana, Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.