Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in a feathered, sparkly mini dress after denying getting a Brazilian butt lift

Kourtney Kardashian disputed reports she had a “butt shot.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian is laughing off body shamers through a recent Instagram post.

In December 2021, an Instagram commenter accused the Poosh founder of lying about receiving a butt augmentation. Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007, Kardashian and her siblings have been fodder for plastic surgery rumors but typically ignore the gossip. However, the mother of three decided to clap back at a commenter’s allegations via Instagram.

Following the remark, Kardashian flaunted her physique on her timeline.

Kourtney Kardashian poses on her counter, denies getting a ‘butt shot’

Kardashian continued her holiday spirit on her Instagram page by showing photos from a recent campaign. In the first snap, she smiled for the camera while surrounded by toys. Then, Kardashian wore a sequined mini dress with feathers around the front of the piece. As she kneeled on her countertop, the influencer showed off her bare feet in both photos. She also styled her hair in a middle-part bob and minimal glam during the carousel.

The post from the reality star came after she responded to an Instagram commenter. In a screenshot from CommentsByCelebs, the user said Kardashian, like sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, went under the knife. Additionally, they claimed Kourt had “botox, a nose job,” and “some sort of butt shot.”

Upon seeing the remark, Kardashian defended herself in the comments section.

“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks 💁🏻‍♀️,” she responded. “You were just getting started.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Did Kourtney Kardashian ever have plastic surgery?

Although she denies making any changes to her derriere, Kardashian has had plastic surgery before. In a 2011 interview with Showbiz Spy, she admitted that she got breast implants at age 21. At the time, the University of Arizona alum had the surgery to fit in with her sorority.

“I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it,” Kardashian said. “I was so cute before.”

“I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them,” she added.

Throughout the years, Kardashian has defended her body publicly. She recently shut down pregnancy rumors after posting several photos in a jacuzzi with Travis Barker. Even though she’s not expecting now, the couple, who became engaged in October 2021, are planning on having more children one day.