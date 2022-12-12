Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spend a romantic weekend in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved they are still going strong as they spent a romantic weekend together in New York City decked out in their usual black garments.

The Kardashians star and her Blink-182 drummer beau have been married since July of this year, and they look like they’re still in the honeymoon phase of their whirlwind relationship.

The POOSH founder shared a photo dump from the weekend away that included some delicious food and some pretty interesting outfits.

While Kourtney covered up from the cold in a blue maxi skirt, corset top, and fitted jacket, Travis showed the city some love in an oversized NY sweater.

The pair were seen walking down the streets of the city, blending in perfectly with the trendy NYC crowd.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney even held a to-go cup of coffee as she strutted down the street with her husband, looking right at home despite being used to the warmth of California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave off Halloween vibes in their black outfits

In subsequent photos, Kourtney and Travis looked like they were dressed for Halloween as they posed up a storm in the hotel elevator.

Kourtney wore a tight, black, thigh-skimming dress that featured long sleeves and shiny leather material throughout. She gave off The Matrix vibes as she paired the ensemble with knee-high black boots and black sunglasses, leaving her short bob parted in the middle.

Travis wore a white button-down shirt that featured a fake blood splotch on it, paired with a black leather jacket and black trousers.

The reality star shared a few more pictures from the weekend, including a hotel selfie in which she wore an oversized pair of Tommy Hilfiger jeans and showed off some views of New York City.

She captioned the shots, “I❤️NY,” and received lots of love in the form of likes, with over 1 million people clicking the heart button, including her ever-supportive sister Khloe Kardashian and Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams and Victoria Fuller.

Kourtney’s supplement brand Lemme recently launched an online holiday shop

Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme recently launched a holiday shop on the website, selling a few bundles for gifts under the Christmas tree.

All bundles go for $80 and feature three different products. The Lifestyle Bundle consists of Lemme DeBloat, Lemme Matcha, and Lemme Chill, and the 24/7 Bundle includes Lemme Sleep, Lemme Matcha, and Lemme Chill.

Fans of the brand can also create their own bundle consisting of three different gummy varieties.

If a gift car is more your speed, they’re available for any amount over $15.

Kourtney advertised the new holiday shop looking like a disco ball in a sparkling silver dress that was long-sleeved and fell at her thigh, highlighting her Kardashian hourglass curves.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.