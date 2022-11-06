Kourtney Kardashian channels Kris Jenner, says ‘You’ve been Krised’

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian stunned while channeling her mother’s iconic look with a short bob.

In honor of Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday, the newlywed replicated her mother’s style along with a handful of other party guests.

In addition to short dark hair, Kourtney wore a light pink Juicy velour zip-up sweatsuit top.

She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and contoured cheeks.

Her makeup was flawless and included natural pink smokey eyes, long lashes, and plump lips.

The reality star showed off her look in a video where she said, “You’ve been Krised.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In another video where she channeled her mother’s energy, Kourtney said, “Hey guys. Umm, I cut my hair.”

She captioned the video with, “Happy birthday to this queen @krisjenner !! Oh wait, that’s me…”

Kourtney Kardashian attended a Kris Jenner themed party

In honor of Kris’ birthday, she celebrated surrounded by her favorite people who all dressed like the momager.

Kourtney wasn’t the only guest to get in on the fun. Her sister Khloe Kardashian also showed up to the party dressed as Kris. Khloe looked like her mother’s twin in a short blonde wig and large black shades.

She wore a matching Dolce & Gabbana rose print silk set that included a blouse, trousers, and robe. It looks like Khloe took the ensemble right out of her mom’s closet as she shows Kris wearing the set while relaxing on a couch.

Her getup was accessorized with a martini glass and several suitcases which donned phrases like “Momager” and “Rich As F**k.”

Khloe captioned the photos with, “You’re doing amazing sweetie!!!”

Other guests who attended Kris’ birthday extravaganza included Kathy Hilton, Melanie Griffith, Kym Douglas, Faye Resnick, and Robert Kardashian’s cousin Cici Bussey.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Guests shared hilarious photos and videos where they mimicked Kris’ persona as well as others of them singing karaoke.

Kourtney Kardashian shares a guide to healthy living

Kourtney started Poosh, a “modern guide to living your best life,” in 2019. The curated experience offers advice on everything from recipes and fitness to product reviews and parenting tips.

Poosh allows Kourtney to give insight into how she does it all, working full time while also raising a family and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The publication appeals to those trying to improve their lifestyle without the rigidity of most health guides and fitness programs.

The Kardashian airs Thursdays on Hulu.