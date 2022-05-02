Kourtney Kardashian braless in sexy green dress as she enjoys Italian vacation 

Kourtney Kardashian goes braless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed the sights and sounds of Italy and shared photos with her fans. The reality TV star, who just turned 43 years old, posted pictures from her Italian vacation with her fiance Travis Barker. She appeared carefree as she posed in a green gown without a bra.

Kourtney and Travis engaged in serious PDA during the trip, which is typical for the two lovers.

The two enjoyed some time in paradise as they drank wine and ate Italian dishes. They are set to make their Met Gala debut tonight, and their fashion will surely make headlines.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys Italy in a green dress

Kourtney posed in an elegant selfie that showed the luxurious accommodations she enjoyed while in Italy.

The reality television star’s asymmetrical green dress featured one full-length sleeve and left the other arm bare. No bra was necessary for Kourtney, who filled out the dress without the assistance of cleavage support. Kourtney’s stretch dress was by fashion designer Atlein.

Kourtney took a glamorous mirror selfie and revealed her gorgeous outfit as well as the elegant Italian background. The Italian decor in the background featured deep reds and gold.

An assortment of wine, champagne, and fruit sat on the table behind Kourtney. She gazed at her reflection with her hair in an updo and her bangs framing her face. Kourtney let the emojis do the talking for her as she captioned the photo with pasta, wine, food, and flag emojis.

Kourt also shared mouth-watering pictures featuring vibrant fruit and rich risotto.

A source shared that the trip was partially wedding-related. The source said, “Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related. They are getting married soon.”

The source continued that Travis and Kourtney “also vacationed in Lake Como for two days. They loved it.”

Kourtney Kardashian attends first Met Gala

This year marks a big year for Kourtney Kardashian as she will attend her very first Met Gala. Along with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Kourt will walk the red carpet at the fashion event in New York City.

Kim first attended the Met as a guest of Kanye West’s in 2013 and has attended ever since. Similarly, Kylie and Kendall have been regular attendees. This year is a Met Gala first for Khloe and Kourtney, the latter of whom is expected to walk with her fiance, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The Met Gala will focus on the American Gilded Age, which was full of excess and lavish digs.

Cameras for The Kardashians will likely be on hand for the important night in fashion.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.