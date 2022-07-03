Kourtney Kardashian blasts photogs, claims her ‘out and about’ photos were weeks old

Kourtney claims the recent photos of her spotted while leaving Travis Barker’s side were weeks old. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian claims that recent photos of her spotted solo in public while Travis Barker recovers in the hospital were “weeks old.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kourtney’s rock star/drummer husband Travis was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for pancreatitis.

Sources say that Kourtney has been by his side throughout the harrowing ordeal, but recent photos of Kourtney “out and about” in Los Angeles surfaced over the weekend, showing The Kardashians star dressed down in a black sweat suit, looking solemn.

However, Kourtney is clapping back at the photogs who shared the photos and claimed they weren’t taken recently amid Travis’ hospital stay.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kourtney wrote a scathing message to the paparazzi who captured and shared the photos.

“And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)… I didn’t forget about you,” Kourtney wrote of the photographers.

The Poosh founder continued, “A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you.”

Kourtney Kardashian shows gratitude for Travis Barker’s medical staff, friends, and family

Earlier on Instagram, Kourtney opened up about the “scary and emotional” week she and Travis have had. She explained, “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” before expressing her gratitude towards God, her and Travis’ fans’ prayers, and the support they’ve received from loved ones.

“I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay. 🙏🏼🤍”

Kourtney and Travis recently tied the knot, celebrating with multiple ceremonies. They had a courthouse wedding in downtown Santa Barbara, California, with Kourtney’s grandmother acting as a witness, before celebrating with friends and family in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, this after the couple had a “test-run” wedding in Las Vegas.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.